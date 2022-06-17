We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Calendar Not Found
-
I use the BlueMail desktop client to check my Vivaldi email & although it works just fine, there is a problem when I open Calendar.
I get this message:
How do I add Vivaldi's Calendar to my BlueMail client?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hey @Arachnid!
Have you already tried these steps: https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/web-calendar/#Sync_your_calendars_using_CalDAV?
-
Unfortunately, they didn't help.
I logged into my Vivaldi webmail, selected Calendar on the Left side, selected Show Calendar URL from the 3-Dots drop-down menu & copied the 2nd listed URL.
I then opened BlueMail>Settings>Account Settings>Advanced>Add CalDAV URL>pasted the copied URL into the box & clicked SUBMIT.
But I received a Connection Failed error.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We looked into this and couldn't get it working either. It seems that the issue is with BlueMail, as while investigating, we came across mentions from users who couldn't add calendars from other services either.
Please report the bug to them.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Can someone please give me a step-by-step instructions on how to get the Vivaldi Calendar to open in BlueMail?
It's still not working for me.
-
This post is deleted!