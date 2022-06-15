It would be really nice to have an automatic dark mode conversion for messages shown in Vivaldi Mail. I often like leaving a browser open, full-screen on one of my monitors, on my email. However, since the default for Vivaldi Mail is to always have a message selected and shown, then often it makes the majority of my monitor "white" with the email background.

My preference would be to have the background color of messages be configurable or at least "dark" as an option, with white text replacing the black where possible. It would function similar to the dark mode that got implemented in Outlook.