Vivaldi Mail Dark Mode
calebtimms
It would be really nice to have an automatic dark mode conversion for messages shown in Vivaldi Mail. I often like leaving a browser open, full-screen on one of my monitors, on my email. However, since the default for Vivaldi Mail is to always have a message selected and shown, then often it makes the majority of my monitor "white" with the email background.
My preference would be to have the background color of messages be configurable or at least "dark" as an option, with white text replacing the black where possible. It would function similar to the dark mode that got implemented in Outlook.
mib2berlin
@calebtimms
Hi, it is not really dark mode but as workaround you can enable "Text Only" in the mail settings.
It looks old school then and use your theme background shade.
Cheers, mib
calebtimms
@mib2berlin That's a good workaround in the meantime! Thanks, I'll be utilizing that for now But ultimately it would be ideal to be able to load HTML in a more customizable way.
I'm interested too to get this missing feature from this email client, as white backgrounds causes to me some epileptic inconveniences.
Currently this email client is unusable, and text only is a very strong regression in our present time, so I'm not going to use it at all, since those issues aren't fixed.
pfpinto Ambassador
Hi,
Any idea when will this feature be at Vivaldi?
Regards,
I would love to have full dark mode for Mail.
At the moment, when dark mode is enabled in Vivaldi and you open Mail, messages will still have white background. It would be better to have white text on dark background and not the other way around.
Would be nice... only a remark: few received mails might be partially displayed (happened few times with gmail) with a dark background mode, so a button for quick switch (light/dark) should be present.