Imap connection error
-
Hi, I have a problem with the email. During synchronization I see such a message:
IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Unexpected char at position 528
and:
and "error indexing"
-
I, too, see these errors with iCloud only (the other 5 won't trow an error at all).
But the mails show up and sending does work as well.
11:39:26.547 error [Mail - <my icloud-address>] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Unexpected char at position 528
Please, guys, can you come up with some idea?