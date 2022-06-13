Pages translation.
carlinhosnewstyle
Good afternoon,
I can't translate the pages!
mib2berlin
@carlinhosnewstyle
Hi, I can reproduce translate to German give error, too.
Iirc there were problems with the Lingvanex server a few days ago.
Please wait a bit if other users have the same problem, then report it as bug.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I'll wait for another user to have the same problem, because there are times when they do the translation and there are times when they can't do the translation
User here : -)
I had the problem a few ours ago, but its working right now.
mib2berlin
@bariton @carlinhosnewstyle
Yo, server hick up.
Cheers, mib
ingolftopf Ambassador
It's been more than a year, and until today there has never been a translation into Brazilian Portuguese.
What is missing for Vivaldi to include this option?
I'm Brazilian and there are times when the translator translates incorrectly. because there is only European Portuguese which is not my language.
Pesala Ambassador
@carlinhosnewstyle said in Pages translation.:
What is missing for Vivaldi to include this option?
The translations are provided by Lingvanex. What is missing is for Lingvanex to add support for Brazilian Portuguese.
@Pesala Or that Vivaldi can help on that matter to be able to place that Portuguese BR translation?