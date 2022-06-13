@bradbenjamins Remember that even if Sync is turned off and remote (server) data is reset, the actual data is still there on the devices. You will need to clear data from the device if you're worried about them accessing it.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/delete-browsing-data/

Honestly, I wouldn't worry too much. Unless they're a really shady setup, these people are professionals, they are not interested in your personal data. They fix hundreds of systems a week probably, they're not going to waste time snooping around. And if the issue is the system failing to startup, there is not even any need for them to log into your computer account (you do have your account password protected?)

IMO no need to reset remote data. Just sign out of Sync and delete all browsing data.