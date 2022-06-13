How to log out of Vivaldi sync without accessing the device.
-
Hi there,
I am logged into my Vivaldi account and have the sync on, but I am sending off my laptop for repair as it won't startup properly. Once they do access my computer, I have all my passwords and such synced on the Vivaldi browser. How do I log out my account and remove the syncing without accessing the laptop? I am signed into my Vivaldi browser on other devices, not sure if that would help.
Thanks,
Brad
-
mib2berlin
@bradbenjamins
Hi, reset remote data on a working device, change the sync password, all other devices are logged out of sync automatically.
Cheers, mib
-
Would that be the red button that says delete remote sync data? It won't delete my saved data from the device from which I am currently logged into Vivaldi and doing this from, correct?
-
@bradbenjamins Remember that even if Sync is turned off and remote (server) data is reset, the actual data is still there on the devices. You will need to clear data from the device if you're worried about them accessing it.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/delete-browsing-data/
Honestly, I wouldn't worry too much. Unless they're a really shady setup, these people are professionals, they are not interested in your personal data. They fix hundreds of systems a week probably, they're not going to waste time snooping around. And if the issue is the system failing to startup, there is not even any need for them to log into your computer account (you do have your account password protected?)
IMO no need to reset remote data. Just sign out of Sync and delete all browsing data.
-
OK thank you. Yes, I have the info for my account.
-
-
LoneRanger12
Need help. Cant find any way.
-
mib3berlin
@LoneRanger12
I wrote the same as I wrote 4 posts above in the other thread.
-
LoneRanger12
@mib3berlin still unhelpful.