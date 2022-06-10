Add the "Add to reading list" button to the address bar
DaniloAsanin
The reading list option is really useful but having it as a two-click button is not really user-friendly imo. Maybe add the possibility for some of us to add it to the address bar?
Pesala Ambassador
@DaniloAsanin Already available.
- Right-click on the toolbar
- Edit
- Customise Toolbar
- Drag the Reading List icon to wherever you want it
@DaniloAsanin »Add page to reading list« is an existing command. Visit
vivaldi://settings/qc/and create a new command chain with this command. Then open »customize toolbar« with right‐click on the address bar or through quick commands, select command chains and drag your new button to the address bar.
Thank you! I also had this issue and reeeeally wanted that button. Kinda wished it was easier, but it 100% did it for me, so thank you very much.