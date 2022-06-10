V5.3 How to disable auto sign-in
In Vivaldi 5.3, I have auto sign-in turned off in settings/passwords along with everything else that I can turn off and Vivaldi's auto sign-in function still signing in automatically to any site that it has saved a password for.
There used to be a flag setting at vivaldi://flags/#fill-on-account-select but that flag is not there with V5.3.
Why? I don't want the autofill or auto sign-in to function at all, EVER.
Please help me disable this major privacy concern!
Thanks
@Tech2k said in V5.3 How to disable auto sign-in:
There used to be a flag setting at vivaldi://flags/#fill-on-account-select but that flag is not there with V5.3.
Open vivaldi://flags/#temporary-unexpire-flags-m100 , Enable and Restart
The you can enable vivaldi://flags/#fill-on-account-select again.
Thank You very much.
I don't understand why this keeps becoming an issue. Why don't the Vivaldi team want people to disable the auto sign-in function. It should default to disabled and be a pain in the ass to enable it!
I hope this fix doesn't expire with the next update.
@Tech2k said in V5.3 How to disable auto sign-in:
I don't understand why this keeps becoming an issue. Why don't the Vivaldi team want people to disable the auto sign-in function.
That is not caused by Vivaldi team.
The Chromium Core team had hidden the flag for account select in Chromium 101.
https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=1320044
Thanks for the information. I can only wonder why.
@DoctorG said in V5.3 How to disable auto sign-in:
The Chromium Core team had hidden the flag for account select in Chromium 101.
I hope the chromium devs will bring the useful flag back in some next Chromium core version.
I saw flag is back in Chromium 104.0.5106.0.
/edit: Chromium devs enabled it in Cr103.
@Tech2k said in V5.3 How to disable auto sign-in:
It should default to disabled and be a pain in the ass to enable it!
I completely disagree with you here. I like my browser remembering my passwords because nobody has access on my home PC so I don't bother about any security, but it should be easy to configure to respect users decisions.
@DoctorG said in V5.3 How to disable auto sign-in:
fill-on-account-select
I asked devs internally if that flag could be visible again by default in vivaldi://flags.
Please ask me after a while, if you encounter no answer by me.
//edit: Some flags are set to expired after a while in major Chromium versions. Strange decision.
Vivaldi team doesn't want/can't patch the flag for Chromium 102 core. Perhaps a new 103 core upstream will change this in Vivaldi.
The Value of the flag is inverted on my client meaning: enabled = disabled, disabled = enabled...
Just leaving it here, cuz id wish to knew that earlier..
Current Vivaldi 6.6.3271.53 (Stable channel) (64-Bit) / Experiment(Flags)-Version 122.0.6261.141 ,
maybe it also originates from chrome, i dont know to be honest...
mib2berlin
@dxg125
Hi, may you can check the setting "Sign in automatically".
Open vivaldi://password-manager/settings
These flags can disappear any time.
Cheers, mib