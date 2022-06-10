I have Vimium installed (which is great!), and it adds vim key bindings for regular web-browsing.

Is there anything similar for the new Vivaldi Mail offering?

Another "variant" is Google Mail's key shortcuts when navigating a list of emails:

j, k -> move up/down (vim-like) y -> archive x -> toggle selection o -> open message

I guess I'm curious if there's either a way to customize the Mail key bindings, or a systematic attempt to make those with vim-like muscle memory more comfortable