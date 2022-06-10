Vim key bindings for new Vivaldi Mail?
canadaduane
I have Vimium installed (which is great!), and it adds vim key bindings for regular web-browsing.
Is there anything similar for the new Vivaldi Mail offering?
Another "variant" is Google Mail's key shortcuts when navigating a list of emails:
j, k -> move up/down (vim-like) y -> archive x -> toggle selection o -> open message
I guess I'm curious if there's either a way to customize the Mail key bindings, or a systematic attempt to make those with vim-like muscle memory more comfortable
Pesala Ambassador
@canadaduane The shortcuts are customisable in Settings, Keyboard, Mail.
canadaduane
Thanks @Pesala this gets me a bit closer.
When binding "j" to "next unread message" and "k" to "previous unread message" there are some quirks that make it less than optimal:
- The sort order does not affect what is "next" or "previous" so j and k do not act like arrow keys, more like "next in time" and "previous in time". I'd like them to be more like arrow keys.
- The "j" and "k" keys (when bound as above) work in the "Received" mailbox, but not the "Unread" mailbox.
- I'd rather have "j" and "k" work just like arrow keys up and down, not jump to "unread" messages only.
phoward8020
I'd like to second this as a feature request. It's great that Vivaldi has so many customizable keyboard bindings, but the fact that "next/previous message" (regardless of read status or current view) is missing seems like a huge oversight.