@hbowyer @Starr88 This is just what I've been looking for. I'd like to move away from Google, but having different types of events with their own colours makes scanning for certain entries in the month view much easier, and Vivaldi Calendar as it is just can't replace that. I've been asking about it in the forum, and am given solutions that I don't have the tech experience to even understand what they're talking about. I don't understand why there seem to be so few people even asking about this. Is Vivaldi only for people who love to tinker? Even if I were able to implement these suggested solutions, I'd rather spend my time actually using my computer than figuring out how to make it more usable. Bemoaning the dominance of Google without recognising that they make things easy to use for most people is missing the mark. I really like Vivaldi, and hoped that including Mail, Calendar, and Feeds would let me do everything in one place, but it's not quite there yet for me.