Hi, folks.

Noticed some minor issue on Vivaldi 5.3. I cannot swear that the same issue did not exist on 5.2 as well; but it is definitely present on 5.3.

How to reproduce:

On the Speed Dial page, go to Privacy Statistics. Click on Reset Statistics.

All displayed counters will be 0 now.

Now close Vivaldi.

After a few seconds start up Vivaldi again.

Have a look at the Privacy Statistics. All the old numbers are back, as if Reset Statistics had never been clicked on.

Environment:

Vivaldi 5.3.2679.51 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)

MX Linux 19.4 xfce 64-bit.

Can anyone reproduce the reported issue?

Regards,

Karl