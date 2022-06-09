Privacy Statistics Cannot be Reset
karlchen58
Hi, folks.
Noticed some minor issue on Vivaldi 5.3. I cannot swear that the same issue did not exist on 5.2 as well; but it is definitely present on 5.3.
How to reproduce:
On the Speed Dial page, go to Privacy Statistics. Click on Reset Statistics.
All displayed counters will be 0 now.
Now close Vivaldi.
After a few seconds start up Vivaldi again.
Have a look at the Privacy Statistics. All the old numbers are back, as if Reset Statistics had never been clicked on.
Environment:
Vivaldi 5.3.2679.51 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)
MX Linux 19.4 xfce 64-bit.
Can anyone reproduce the reported issue?
mib2berlin
@karlchen58
Hi and yes, I can reproduce it on Opensuse Tumbleweed.
I will check this on Windows and edit here.
DoctorG Ambassador
@karlchen58 Old and reported bug.
VB-88894 "Advertising and privacy statistics are not reset." - Confirmed
karlchen58
Old and reported bug.
VB-88894 "Advertising and privacy statistics are not reset." - Confirmed
Thank you for this piece of information.
Will patiently wait for the bugfix ...
I'm on Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 and I just started experiencing this problem. I'm willing to help you with troubleshooting if it's needed.
Sorry for resurrecting this thread from the dead but this is a rather serious hit on privacy if someone have access to your machine and despite cleaning history, part of it still is visible as privacy statistics.
Privacy stats are cleared by "Reset Statistics" button and after exiting Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 the related database is emptied.
@DoctorG Closed bug as it can not be reproduced with 6.6.3271.45.
@Barthez How do you see privacy stats is no cleared?