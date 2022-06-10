edit: seems to be working now. Not sure what fixed it.

Original post:

There's not much else to say. I'm on Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 25126.1000), and the latest Vivaldi stable 5.2.2623.41.

Back buttons, extension buttons, and some other things don't seem to work with touch input. Selecting tabs works fine, and browsing seems to work alright, but I can't even use pen input to touch extensions, or use the navigation buttons.

neither does dragging to resize the left panel. The best I get is the double arrow on pen hover that disappears upon touching and does not resize.