Solved Import passwords?
stardepp Translator Ambassador
In Vivaldi settings you can export your passwords. Is it possible to import them again and if so, how does it work?
- Open vivaldi://flags/#password-import
- Set to Enabled
- Restart Vivaldi
- Open chrome://settings/passwords
- Hit 3-dots button (near "Saved Passwords")
- Import
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@DoctorG Thanks for your quick help, yes this works so well and reliably ️
DesertOutlaw
Requires a little effort but works. Spoiled from being able to export bookmarks easy.
Needed to import bookmarks to a laptop.
Thank you!
@DoctorG Would be nice to have this setting exposed under Vivaldi privacy settings with import|export button, soon or later ^^ {Hoping chromium won't bork it again}
@Hadden89 Yes.
And a better user-friendly way could be in File → Import from Application and Files…
this flag is not appearing for me
@infin The flag is not needed anymore in Vivaldi 6.1 and 6.2, and was removed some months ago.
Just open chrome://settings/passwords , in section "Saved passwords" hit the three-dots-button at right and select Import.
DesertOutlaw
@DesertOutlaw No longer works. However, the method at the following link does.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97448/passwords-export-import-is-it-possible
mib2berlin Soprano
@DesertOutlaw
Hi, Google knows nothing, chrome:// just mean you reach the Chromium settings, work in all Chromium browsers, Brave, Opera and so forth.
Cheers, mib