Solved Unable to open external apps from the browser
After last update (now it's 5.3.2683.31) Vivaldi stopped redirecting some sites to their designated apps on phone, like Reddit pages don't open now in Infinity (foss Reddit app) or Pixiv links don't open in Pixiv app. It's even if I already set up these apps to open that sites by default (feature from Android 12).
If it's deliberate, than let us have option to "Open in app" just like in Firefox.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Good news! We have released a fix for this issue in our latest minor update. Please download the latest version.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Cefales
Hi, there is a setting "Open in App" in Vivaldi, it is called "Stay in Browser" and is enabled by default iirc.
Cheers, mib
eggzenbeanz
@Cefales I have the same issue. Magnet/torrent links no longer open transmission app when tapping them
Edit - stay in browser is disabled in settings
@mib2berlin said in Issues after last update:
Hi, there is a setting "Open in App" in Vivaldi, it is called "Stay in Browser" and is enabled by default iirc.
This is not what I mean. I don't want to Stay in browser!!! I want to open in external app. In Firefox "Open in App" means open in external app
@Cefales @eggzenbeanz
This setting seams broken in the latest stable 5.3, I use the snapshot version, there it is working. If disabled it open a Youtube video in the Youtube app.
You can add a link to the bug report to this thread.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Bug number: VAB-5934
Got the same issue too, thought my apps were broken!
fcoarias Ambassador
Last update 5.3.2683.31 broke opening telegram links (t.me) in Telegram App. Vivaldi just won't detect that Telegram is actually installed. I downgraded Vivaldi to 5.2.2620.56 and Telegram Links worked fine again.
Hi,
Is that the only solution so far?
@fcoarias @wilpang
Hi, this is a bug and already reported to the developer.
Downgrade is not recommended, you break your profile.
You can install 5.2 as standalone and copy your profile from 5.3, if the bug is fixed you can use your standard install.
I guess it is a important feature on Android and high on the priority list.
Cheers, mib
fcoarias Ambassador
Thanks for confirming that developers are working on this.
I'm experiencing the same behavior with other links too, like Twitter, for example. So definitely this is an important bug that needs attention.
LucVanRoosbroeck
I had buy some tickets in Vivaldi android. To pay I made the choice to pay via the bancontact app, but this doesn't open.
@LucVanRoosbroeck
Hi, this is a reported bug in Vivaldi 5.3, Stay in browser settings does not work. I hope we get a fix soon because this is a important feature on Android devices.
Cheers, mib
DeltaSingh
This is actually happening with all links. The whole app is broken.
Silvernerd1
Hi Vivaldi-Forum,
this is my first posting here and a good time to say "Hello Everone"
When I click on a HTML-mailto-Link, then Vivaldi should invoke my E-Mail app. Like any other browser, my Vivaldi App did this for long time, but since a few days, this doesn't work anymore. It seems, as if Vivaldi would block the invoking process. the progress bar appears for a fraction of a second, but then nothing happens. I switched off all blocking features, but problem persists.
I hope, anyone can help with a tipp. Thanks in advance.
Bfn
Michael
@Silvernerd1
Hi and welcome, the last update break external links in Vivaldi 5.3.
This is already reported and I hope we get a quick fix for it.
Cheers, mib
Silvernerd1
@mib2berlin Thank you for your quick reponse, mib.
I really can't tell you why, but since a few minutes, it works again. May be, you have supernatural abilities May be Android 11 updated Vivaldi (to 5.3.2683.31). Anyway. The main thing is that it works again.
Greetings to Berlin
Michael
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@Cefales I'm unable to reproduce that on my Android 9 phone and Vivaldi 5.3.2683.31. Tested with Reddit and Instagram - in both cases, the respective apps were opened without issues (I'm using the official ones).
@pafflick
Hi, cant test on Twitter or similar but it does not open the Youtube app for example. It´s may a Android 10-12 issue.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Android 12
Vivaldi Android
5.3.2683.31
Cheers, mib
Same issue on android 11 as well