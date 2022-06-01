Solved How to make the extension button in version 5.3 back to 5.2's style ?
jxst991059
This button of version 5.3 is so ugly , I really do not like it
So I want to make this button back to 5.2, but how to do this ?
Also, I will continue to use version 5.3
Version 5.3 :
Version 5.2 :
@jxst991059 Hi, try this for old-school triangle:
/* Extensions button */ .toolbar-extensions svg path { d: path("M10 13l3.634-3.634c.504-.504 1.366-.147 1.366.566v6.137c0 .713-.862 1.07-1.366.566l-3.634-3.634z"); opacity: .5; } /* Extensions popup button */ .toolbar-extensions .extensionPopupIcons svg path { d: path("M 12.5 16 L 8.86568 12.3657 C 8.36171 11.8617 8.71865 11 9.43137 11 L 15.5686 11 C 16.2814 11 16.6383 11.8617 16.1343 12.3657 L 12.5 16 Z"); }
You don't need the last selector if you don't mind it just being a static triangle, depending on whether you ever use the extensions popup. Set opacity to whatever you want, it's just to make it more subtle. Delete it to have opacity of 1.
How to:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
Huge thanks! That's a perfect solution for me as I also wanted to revert the puzzle piece back to the triangle. Looks like I only need the downward facing triangle, which is the bottom one in that CSS snippet.
Is there an easy way you'd find the old icon?
I found this way:
Go to vivaldi://inspect/#apps
Click the top-most inspect
Ctrl + Shift + C and click on a toolbar icon to open the <svg> tag
Would require to downgrade Vivaldi to inspect the old icon.
@tuurep said in How to make the extension button in version 5.3 back to 5.2's style ?:
Would require to downgrade Vivaldi inspect the old icon.
And that's what I did
I always have several old versions lying around as standalone installs.
You don't actually need to go to the inspect page - if you go to Settings and press F12 the UI inspector will open, that's what I do.
/* Extensions button expanded*/ .toolbar-extensions .button-toolbar.ExtensionIcon--Hidden + .button-toolbar svg path { transform-origin: center; transform: scaleX(-1); } /* Extensions popup button expanded */ .toolbar-extensions .extensionPopupIcons .button-pressed svg path { transform-origin: center; transform: scaleY(-1); }
Not perfect if you don't have a hidden extension right next to the toggle, but works otherwise.
Man this was the first thing I noticed after finally upgrading from a breaking 4.3 install (went a bit forward to avoid migration issues that 5.0 had). Sticks out so much, like the other toolbar buttons, and there's no way to customize it within the browser's options.
Time to learn CSS modding, I guess.. If simple things like this can be changed by it then I wonder how many of my problems with UI changes could be rectified without complaining on the forums waiting for official updates.
@DAOWAce You can change the icon with the icon set editor in theme settings. It won't be animated on open and close, but you can still get it to look like it originally did.
Here is an icon that looks like the original: https://themes.vivaldi.net/img/themes/RqZvdAQJ9oN/2/Extensions.svg