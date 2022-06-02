Give Option to have white background for feeds
-
Similar to the content window of the mail client, where the background is white - even with a dark theme - , I would also like to read the subscribed feeds on a white background with black font.
At the moment I see a black background with white font. You can see it in the first screenshot, compared to the second screenshot of mail-window.
An option to set this individually would be great.
-
Also, who would like the background of feed content to be white (for dark themes)?
Please support this feature request. I have added 2 screenshots in the 1st post for clarification.
-
Nobody interested in this feature request?
-
-
@Dancer18 I am! Would be great to set the background color and maybe even the font.
-
therealahall
I'm definitely interested in this feature and have thumbs upped the initial post. I'm probably going to see if I can tackle this with custom CSS as a workaround and, if I do/can, I'll post my Github link with it