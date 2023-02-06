Who is interested in literature and live music in the web?
ingolftopf Ambassador
If you are interested in Vivaldi, literature, live music via 'Jitsi Meet' (videoconference)
and the open source messenger 'Jabber/XMPP', you might want to have a look at these Jabber/XMPP rooms:
Der Vivaldi Browser
xmpp:[email protected]?join
Poetry (Lyrik)
xmpp:[email protected]?join
Literature Café 7 (Literatur Café 7)
xmpp:[email protected]?join
All warmly invited!
Also, of course, those who don't know Jabber/XMPP yet.
The 'Jabber/XMPP' web client in the browser: https://m.conversejs.org/
Linux/Windows: 'Gajim'
Android: 'Conversations'
Apple: 'Monal'
@ingolftopf said in Who is interested in literature and live music in the web?:
I stored these rooms now in my Gajim.
I will visit if i have time and am mused to do.
PRZESŁANIE PANA COGITO - CZYTA AUTOR (reads author), and more, no login, no Jabber/XMPP or web client in the browser: https://m.conversejs.org/.
Just load http://herbert.polskieradio.pl/ and click on the appropriate place.
ASTRONOMICOS - visual audiobook
PART 1: https://youtu.be/UhqI2VyTLss
PART 2: https://youtu.be/kVYeydf5dhU
PART 3: https://youtu.be/O_u6JmFKyGw
PART 4: https://youtu.be/SK120eEPV3M
