Here I am proposing a new option to open PDF files in mail attachments directly in the browser. So far we are forced to download the file and manually delete it later if necessary.

@Ayespy brought to my attention the limited options in this article.

This is the solution I envision now:

In the mail client settings, an option is provided to chose a temp directory as the download folder for PDF files that you want to open immediately in the browser.

It would be similar to the settings for the default download folder in download settings.

IMPORTANT: The settings should include that the pdf file is saved without having to allow Vivaldi to open it and without having to click on save within the folder.

The file should be opened immediately in Vivaldi, without further ado.

The path to the temp directory is not always the same. I'm using Linux Mint, and there I'll use /tmp .

If you are interested in this solution for opening PDF files, please upvote it.