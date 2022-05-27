Improve open PDF in attachments
Here I am proposing a new option to open PDF files in mail attachments directly in the browser. So far we are forced to download the file and manually delete it later if necessary.
@Ayespy brought to my attention the limited options in this article.
This is the solution I envision now:
In the mail client settings, an option is provided to chose a temp directory as the download folder for PDF files that you want to open immediately in the browser.
It would be similar to the settings for the default download folder in download settings.
IMPORTANT: The settings should include that the pdf file is saved without having to allow Vivaldi to open it and without having to click on
savewithin the folder.
The file should be opened immediately in Vivaldi, without further ado.
The path to the temp directory is not always the same. I'm using Linux Mint, and there I'll use
/tmp.
If you are interested in this solution for opening PDF files, please upvote it.
+1 for me and
+1 more for my friend, asking tha same
Any updates on this feature request?
Please upvote it!
Pesala Ambassador
@Dancer18 As with other PDF files, if you set them to open using the plugin, then they do already open directly in the browser (in a new tab).
However, unlike regular PDF links, the PDF attached to an email is saved in the Download folder.
I know this and set for using the plugin in the very beginning of using Vivaldi.
You can read about it in my start post above.
Maybe the last sentence should read:
If you are interested in this solution for opening PDF files of mail attachments, please upvote it.
I don't want to get too far into the technical implementation because, let's face it, Vivaldi clearly have very good people for that, but as far as possible, the solution should provide for viewing attachments (pdf at least, but more would be ideal) without having to constantly manually clean-up downloads folder.
For the sake of absolute clarity, let's say a typical user gets 20-200 emails/day, 30% of which have attachments. Some of these one wants to keep, but can't know for sure until viewed.
Vivaldi are currently forcing us to download all, then we can view, then at end of day, have to go back through all again to work out which ones we wanted to keep & put somewhere else, and delete others. Very frustrating!
Hope this can get done.
@philh Perfect summary why a solution is needed.
AungMyatThu
I also would like to request a direct view of the attachment in Vivaldi's mail. I prefer using Vivaldi since I can do anything (browsing, mailing, calendar, tasks, contacts, and so on). It gets my job done quickly.
Just one thing. Downloading and viewing the attachment makes me uncomfortable. I need to delete the PDFs that don't need to be downloaded.
I have tried other browsers but nothing is complete just like the Vivaldi. If a direct view can get on Vivaldi, that's perfect.
@AungMyatThu This is working for some time now. At least here for me. I can open a PDF attached in an email directly in Vivaldi.
Pesala Ambassador
If you can read the PDF file, it has already been downloaded. The only thing is, in other browsers they are saved in a temporary folder and not in your Downloads folder.
What we really need is Support for MIME Types so that we can decide where files are saved depending on their file extension.
For me, tidying up the Downloads folder from time to time is preferable to having a lot of files hidden somewhere in my Windows user profile.
@Pesala In Linux I set /tmp folder as standard download folder to get these files cleaned up automatically.
All other files that I want to save I prefer to save them to certain folders anyway, instead of saving all to /downloads.