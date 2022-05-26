Do not show unread and new status in spam
Mails in spam show us unread new in the mail panel. Mails in trash do not. I would prefer them not to show in either - I generally do not care about Spam or Trash and those counts psychologically make mi click there and deal with them, which is annoying and taking my time.
I am not sure if I am missing something, if this is a bug, a missing feature, misconfiguration or a feature.
stilgarwolf
@felagund Can be false positive.
Well, this particular one partly is (our e-mail provider is especially strict about spam and this is a job applicant but we get so many of them that it does feel like spam anyway), but I would still prefer for it to not show in the panel.
@felagund I personally prefer to see to see that there are new messages in Spam with the unread / unseen counter so I know that sooner or later I should briefly check if some false positive hides there. But I understand why you would not like to see the counter, because I find it rather pointless on the trash view, too
-> not showing unread/unseen for certain views could be an option maybe.
Also, if that email you posted is not certainly spam, I think you should edit the name and mail address out for data protection reasons.
What is weird for me that I do not have any unread icons in the trash - even if I move this e-mail to trash, the unread count is not displayed. I actually moved it out of trash to the view to make that screenshot. You have some unread counts in trash?
Regarding data protection, I do not think there is anything sensitive (given it is a picture) but when you put that e-mail to google, it lists it as a scammer account, so maybe it is spam after all, score 103.5 is really high.
The behavior of the current version (6.5.3206.57) couldn't be worse:
- No unseed/unread counter for spam - which I would like to (be able to) see.
- An unread counter for trash that counts all mails - unread and read! (I assume the counter for unseen messages is never shown because deleted messages are marked as seen.)
maybe in parts a settings issue?
@WildEnte you are absolutely right. Google and Vivali service only led me to discussions like this. You led me to the settings.
The broken part is that "Include Trash Messages" should not count read messages as unread.
mib2berlin
@m2user
Hi, I cant reproduce it on Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63, mark a mail in trash as read with K the counter count down.
I am not sure if you know but the Vivaldi mail client doesn't mark mails automatically as read, except you change the default setting.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I'm aware of that outstanding feature.
I only have read messages in my trash folder, but the counter is not 0. Marking mails as unread with K does not change the counter. I'll give 6.5.3206.63 a try.
mib2berlin
@m2user
Unread is Shift+K, anyway I am not aware of a change between .57 and .63 but we had 9 updates in 6.5 so it could be a fix in between.
@mib2berlin
For me the update did not change the behavior:
Select message and Shift+K:
These are deleted feed messages but the same applies to mail messages.
mib2berlin
@m2user
Ah OK, I can reproduce this now.
I fear this is by design, the counter show how many messages are in the trash, independent of the read status.
I never noticed this, empty my trash can every day at least.
Cheers, mib