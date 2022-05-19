@HanlonsRazor Greed is unwholesome, but do not confuse ambition with greed. To achieve great things, one needs great ambition, and must show courage to overcome opposition from the ignorant majority.

Due to ignorance, people desire sensual pleasures, while dwelling with enmity towards those who exceed them in wealth, influence, intelligence, and other noble qualities.

Having acquired great wealth by chance or improper means, the fool will squander it on worthless pursuits. The wise man will invest hard-earned wealth to benefit humanity, while those who do not understand what they are doing will say that they are doing the wrong thing.

Full-self driving will save many lives and serious injuries. Though many try to hinder its progress, it is a noble goal that is getting closer as the weeks go by.