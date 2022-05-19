Vivaldi in Tesla vehicles?
HanlonsRazor
Concerning: https://twitter.com/vivaldibrowser/status/1526936644066193408.
Unless Tesla ousts Musk as CEO, I don't think Vivaldi browser should associate with Tesla. It just strikes me as an incompatible match because, for example, Musk actively grifts bitcoi/\/ to people, influences the market for his own gain, indefinitely lies about FSD, etc. Meanwhile, Vivaldi browser actively took a stance against crypto“currencies”, and generally has a well-developed and outspoken moral compass.
Anyway, pardon this perhaps juvenile ignorant sounding rant, but please don't start sucking up to billionaires; it's a slippery slope.
Pesala Ambassador
@HanlonsRazor Greed is unwholesome, but do not confuse ambition with greed. To achieve great things, one needs great ambition, and must show courage to overcome opposition from the ignorant majority.
Due to ignorance, people desire sensual pleasures, while dwelling with enmity towards those who exceed them in wealth, influence, intelligence, and other noble qualities.
Having acquired great wealth by chance or improper means, the fool will squander it on worthless pursuits. The wise man will invest hard-earned wealth to benefit humanity, while those who do not understand what they are doing will say that they are doing the wrong thing.
Full-self driving will save many lives and serious injuries. Though many try to hinder its progress, it is a noble goal that is getting closer as the weeks go by.
HanlonsRazor
“A SpaceX flight attendant said Elon Musk exposed himself and propositioned her for sex, documents show. The company paid $250,000 for her silence. ” —https://www.businessinsider.com/spacex-paid-250000-to-a-flight-attendant-who-accused-elon-musk-of-sexual-misconduct-2022-5
How timely…
I agree with the sentiment here. Starting a conversation with a car manufacturer is fine, but when you start a public and direct conversation with the CEO, one that is known for being a bit childish and unprofessional, that leaves an odd aftertaste.
@HanlonsRazor , I think we should not confuse 'X decided to use Vivaldi in his navigation system' with 'Vivaldi collaborates with X'. In the first case, Vivaldi has no influence over who decides to use it, just as it does not in general with any user.
Regarding Tesla, or any other company that decides to include Vivaldi in its products, as it was also with the navigator system, it cannot guide its permissions, first doing an exhaustive investigation on the life of the corresponding CEOs.
By including Vivaldi in the navigation system, offering these advantages that it has, it will be inevitable that, as with Renault, other manufacturers will also follow sooner or later.
Vivaldi is freely available software and therefore even a bloodthirsty African dictator can use it, if he wants, without Vivaldi or any other browser or product being able to prevent it.
Pesala Ambassador
This hit-piece from Business Insider is debunked by Steven Mark Ryan if you care to know what is really going on.
Business Insider's CEO, Henry Blodget, was accused of securities fraud and banned from the securities industry.
That ship has already sailed! Vivaldi's business model is for billionaires such as Bill Gates (Bing) and Jeff Bezos (Amazon) to pay the bills to develop the browser. And it's not just Vivaldi, it's what every browser does! The alternative is to go back to the days when you couldn't just download a browser for free, when you had to pay money to use a browser.
@Eggcorn , there are still browsers not free to use, f.Exmp. the Blisk browser and some others.
@HanlonsRazor I've already replied to you, but there's another more basic objection I have:
If I understand you correctly: You oppose making a Vivaldi for the Telsa car's built-in computer, because you don't like Telsa's CEO. At that point: You may as well oppose making a Vivaldi for Windows if there's something objectionable about Bill Gates, or oppose making a Vivaldi for Android if you don't like Google.
In other words: Vivaldi can be "principled" by refusing to be available on platforms owned by objectionable companies. That would mean Vivaldi becomes a Linux-only browser! Or Vivaldi can be available for people to use, whatever platform they're using.
@HanlonsRazor , Vivaldi is build for the user, it cannot exclude a user for using a product from a shady company (in the end, all multinationals are).
I say, it is is obviously necessary.