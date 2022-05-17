Solved Search engine
The search engine doesn't work and it appears as black screen.
@LauraCarrese It looks like it works now, I hope that this won't happen again. Thanks.
@LauraCarrese , which search engine? Vivaldi Android has several search engines which you can select in the settings.
@LauraCarrese Hello, welcome here.
Which one do you mean?
It works wonderfully for me.
Which Android version do you have?
Have you tried the Vivaldi "Snapshot"?
@Catweazle you beat me to it.
At this time of day.
@LauraCarrese I am using Google again bc vivaldi doesn't work but ìt's the same. I have an Android, a Samsung
@LauraCarrese what exactly about Vivaldi doesn't work?
Which Android version do you have?
Have you tried Vivaldi Snapshot from Google?
The thread is marked as solved, but what is the solution? I am having the same issue. Android 10, Huawei P30.
@lpaper
Hi, it was nit even clear what the problem was.
Please tell us what do you want to do and what happen instead and which Vivaldi version do you use.
I'm using Vivaldi 7.2.3628.116.
I recently reinstalled Vivaldi. I went to settings to choose a different default search engine. Tapping in both private tab and default tab results in a brief blank screen before returning to the settings main menu.
@lpaper
You mean you cant open this settings page?
This is 7.2.3628.116 on Android 14, I can test later on a 12 devive but I bet it doesn't make any difference.
@mib2berlin Correct. The usual settings page does not appear after I reinstalled Vivaldi. I had previously been able to access it. I'm not sure what version I was using when I uninstalled it two days ago, but I believe it was up to date.
@lpaper
The last update was 10 days ago, so should be the same version.
This thread is 3 Years old and I am not aware of other reports here.
To be honest, I have no idea why this could happen.
As you at start anyway I would delete the system cache of Vivaldi in the Android settings or reinstall.
Do you use sync?
I remember some issues happen only if sync is active.
Sync is active. Is it good practice to stop sync before uninstalling?
@lpaper
No but you can test to disable it restart and check the settings again.
That was it, solved.
Logged out of sync. Closed the Vivaldi app and background service. Opened Vivaldi and the search settings functioned normally. Selected browser of choice. Logged backed into sync, restarted the app, and the search setting persisted. Thank you!