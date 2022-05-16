Text input loosing focus after switching tabs (Google Docs)
I've been seeing this since the latest update. I have two google docs open in two different Vivaldi tabs. If I switch to the other one, I am not always guaranteed to be able to type in it - about half the time, the cursor is not blinking and I have to click in the document to be able to type. Doesn't depend how I switch - either a mouse click or alt-tab give the same intermittent behaviour. Not obviously a V problem but I don't know that.
Using version 2.0.1309.42 on Windows 7.
//MODEDIT: merged duplicated threads, bug reported as
VB-43340
@aach1 In Opera there is no wait time as you describe. I have the same issue with Vivaldi here as you do, too.
@treego thanks for confirming; just to clarify, it's not a wait time - it never fixes itself. Some half the time you switch to another doc you have to physically click in the doc to be able to type. I've seen cases where a tab gets itself into this state and from then on you will never be able to switch to it and type without clicking.
I have seen this too with discord. Sometimes it is impossible to type in the chat bar at the "focus" is stuck somewhere else in the browser. I wonder if this is an issue specific to sites that involve typing, or if it's just more noticeable there.
I often use the Tile 2 tabs feature of Vivaldi with Google documents.
Since the update where the option to resize tiles was added (2 version ago, I believe), I can't use it anymore because I lose keyboard when the tabs are tiled.
I'm on Windows 10 and currently using Vivaldi 2.1.1337.36.
@kiriac
I am sorry but what exactly do you mean by "losing keyboard"?
Is only the site unresponsive?
Is only the keyboard inside of Vivaldi unresponsive? If yes does this only apply to the tiled tabs or to every tab in your window?
Does this also happen when you do the same in private windows?
Are you able to use shortcuts? Please test "F2" (quick commands) "Ctrl + W" (close active tab) and "Alt +F4"(close window - this one is interesting as it is a system shortcut)
Do you have any extensions installed?
-
One thing I've noticed - sometimes this responds to ctrl-tabbing back to the original tab, and then returning. second time round, sometimes you have typing focus and a flashing cursor.
Sorry, I wasn't specific enough. I tried again to test it further. I appear to lose the ability to type in Google Docs. It does not appear to happen with Google Sheets. All the keyboards shortcuts are working and I can type anywhere else.
But I just noticed that if I reload them (with ctrl-r), it works afterward. Same thing, if I close one of the tabs and reopen it with the shortcut to reopen last tab closed, I regain the ability to type.
I do have a couple extensions installed, namely Pushbullet, uBlock Origin and BuiltWith, but I don’t think they are in cause.
Pesala Ambassador
@kiriac Looks like the issue reported in this thread
Try a search for "Google docs" (in quotes) to find other threads.
@Pesala, thanks for the tip. I don't seem to have this bug when switching between tabs, though. Only when they are tiled.
R3gi Translator
I confirm this bug. I already reported this in VB-43866.
Here's a workaround for anyone affected by this (me included!). If you shift+tab twice once in the affected tab (not ctrl+shift+tab!) the cursor comes to life. Not ideal but it works.
@moulds thanks, yes I'd noticed that just recently also - switching twice fixes it reliably. Agree also - not ideal! I just filed a bug report: VB-46251.
Mieszkopin
Im typing something into google document (or google slides). Then i want to go to some other tab and return to the tab with the document. Then the problem starts - cursor appears in a place where it was, but it's not blinking - therefore i can't type anything, until I use the left mouse or tab and shift tab. It's a problem when i want to quickly type something, go to some other site, copy it and paste into the document or just check smth and return - i have to use the mouse, when i prefer to just stick to keyboard while working seriously.
The problem doesn't appear when i alt+tab and return by alt+tab, also it doesn't appear on gmail, and on other browser everything is ok.
Also: document tab -> some other tab -> document tab (i can't type) -> some other tab -> document tab (i can type again). I've noticed the problem some time after the 2.0 update.
Other thing - i know something is not right with vivaldi paste without editing, but before 2.0 i was able to do it inside google docs because of the google docs default shortcut ctrl+shift+v, but it doesn't work anymore, no matter if vivaldi shortcut ctrl+shift+v is paste and enter the page or paste without editing or if that shortcut has no function assigned.
MaartenRenckens
Latest developer version of Vivaldi, these bugs have been present for a while now.
I thought to post those here for information, I reported a bug as well on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport
• While typing in Google Docs, I use crtl + tab to change tabs in order to look up information. But when using crtl + tab to switch back again, Google Docs is loosing focus, disabling typing. I have to click to make Google Docs active.
• Page tiling two Google Documents results in a page crash. For a couple of seconds, I am unable to type. Then Google Docs itself provides the message 'Unable to load file: Try to load it again or send an error report.' Clicking reload on their button solves the issue, still it is interrupting the workflow.
walkingthicc
I have the exact problem. It's only on Google Docs.
Using version 2.6.1566.44 on Windows 10
Yes, I face the same problem too. Any workarounds or fixes found?
I am facing the same issue. Can anyone help?
Vivaldi 2.6.1566.49 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
Revision d126d99a97ff62b9503aa8f44003e70741c4d90f
OS Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601.24494)
-
davidbarker
Also happens for me.
MacOS 10.14.6
Vivaldi version: 2.7.1628.33 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 3bef5abd3cc7273c4ab9932c541c37ca668f9cc0
To reproduce:
Open two google docs.
Type in one,
CTRL-TAB to the next doc,
Try to type without clicking the mouse.