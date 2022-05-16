Im typing something into google document (or google slides). Then i want to go to some other tab and return to the tab with the document. Then the problem starts - cursor appears in a place where it was, but it's not blinking - therefore i can't type anything, until I use the left mouse or tab and shift tab. It's a problem when i want to quickly type something, go to some other site, copy it and paste into the document or just check smth and return - i have to use the mouse, when i prefer to just stick to keyboard while working seriously.

The problem doesn't appear when i alt+tab and return by alt+tab, also it doesn't appear on gmail, and on other browser everything is ok.

Also: document tab -> some other tab -> document tab (i can't type) -> some other tab -> document tab (i can type again). I've noticed the problem some time after the 2.0 update.

Other thing - i know something is not right with vivaldi paste without editing, but before 2.0 i was able to do it inside google docs because of the google docs default shortcut ctrl+shift+v, but it doesn't work anymore, no matter if vivaldi shortcut ctrl+shift+v is paste and enter the page or paste without editing or if that shortcut has no function assigned.