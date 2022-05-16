Link name in Reading List should be editable
Ronee Translator
After adding the link to the panel, the link name should be editable like bookmarks/file name. Because, especially in academic articles in pdf type, the link does not have a special name. In this case, the added links look irregular and unclear. This makes Reading List Panel useless - at least for me.
Pesala Ambassador
@Ronee When I add a PDF to the reading list, the title is the name of the PDF file, which seems logical.
Still, it would be nice if this could be edited because not all PDF files have a sensible name.
It would be nice to add local PDF files to the Reading List, which is not currently possible.
Vote for Allow Local Files in Reading List.
Ronee Translator
@Pesala This is my list.
@Ronee Yes, adding a short title would be nice.
barbudo2005
In the meanwhile use the extension: Reading List
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/reading-list/lloccabjgblebdmncjndmiibianflabo
https://github.com/alexpdraper/reading-list
Options:
Context menu:
Ronee Translator
Ronee Translator
@barbudo2005 Thank you. But I'm using Reading List between phone/tablet and PC and I guess this extension can't help me.
ozoratsubasa
really this should be possible