In the PDF viewer, after we enter "present" mode via the corner menu, we are unable to get out of it. As a workaround, we have to reload the PDF. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-89231]
I'm surprised nobody else seems to be raising this issue. I just encountered it today. I'm going through uni presentation slides and still can't find a way out. Reloading the page seems to be the only option.
Can we please get the option to press escape or click for menu
Strange workflow needed:
Esc leave the presentation mode
F5 gets the UI of PDF viewer back
Pesala Ambassador
Create a new Quick Command
- Fullscreen Mode
- Delay, 100
- Reload Page
Assign it to a shortcut key (Escape might not work).