Extensions' keyboard shortcuts don't work
I've been using Vivaldi for over a month. I love it! Still, the only flaw that keeps it from being my default browser is that it do not support keyboard shortcuts for extension. I use a web highlighter tool a lot in Chrome, so it's of great importance to me. There's a setting page for shortcuts of extension, exactly the same settings page as in Chrome. But whatever shortcuts I defined in settings, it's ineffective. I'm quite sure the shortcuts I defined are not contradictory with the Vivaldi's default keyboard shortcuts. Is it just me? Or if it's a problem when it's likely to be fixed?
//MODEDIT: bug reported as:
VB-14668 Extensions' keyboard shortcuts don't work
I solved it.
Just switch the keyboard shortcuts valid for "global", the default is "in vivaldi".
No longer relevant.
Sorry. I intended to use the question mark. But I mistakenly thought the according indicator was after the topic icon.
Yes, it's not too obvious. That's why I took the trouble to list them all, hoping that a few others will also read this thread.
Vivaldi is the only Chrome based browser I am using, so changing the keyboard shortcut to 'global' validity is not an available option, so I cannot make the extension keyboard shortcut work. Any other workaround?
Keyboard shortcuts for extensions like Google Play Music aren't working at all.
I've seen about 3 posts like this but none of them got answered which is really sad because it's extremely annoying that they don't work.
@teunissenstefan - Don't expect an answer to every/any comment. The bug has been reported formally at https://www.vivaldi.com/bugreport (which you can also do, to add weight) and is receiving attention there. Most replies to comments on the Forums are made by users who think they can help you. No one can help you with a bug that is not fixed yet.
Specific bugs with extensions are not receiving high priority right now, because too many very basic things are still being built, or are being fixed because the intake of Chromium 55 broke them. One thing that C55 broke was interaction with a number of extensions in general, so some of the fixes underway may address these. Extensions that already didn't work properly in the current Stable 1.5 release are not at the top of the heap at the moment.
Sadly, this is a huge deal-breaker for me. I hope Vivaldi solves this problem as soon as possible.
I have the same issue; "In Vivaldi" is greyed out, and I can't use the hotkeys I assign! It's very frustrating...
It's interesting that there was a workaround available. But despite having opera stable installed, I'm not able to make it work. Does the second browser need to be chrome or chromium itself?
Sorry if this has been covered, but the search function on this forum returned 50 pages of results, minimum.
Keyboard shortcuts for extensions, as configured at the bottom of the Extensions page, are not working. i contacted bitwarden, and they said the shortcuts do not work in Vivaldi. News to me, but evidently true.
EDIT: For now, I've been able to get the Bitwarden log-in shortcut to work by making it "Global". Works fine that way.
Yes, you are right. It's been this way forever in Vivaldi. I and others have posted in the forum about it, and I have never heard any official word on whether or not this is ever going to be addressed.
Thanks for letting me know. This is the first time I've needed them.
@paul1149 said in Keyboard shortcuts don't work for extensions:
t the search function on this forum returned 50 pages of results, minimum.
To limit search results, in advanced search, restrict the search to the forums of interest, and the date to the last three months (or six months).
Search for Extensions
-
Thank you, @Gwen-Dragon and @Pesala. On Twitter, @Vivaldi_browser suggested I file a bug report, but the account setup mechanism at the bug site is broken.
And that seems to be a useful workaround for searching here, but really, the search function is fundamentally broken.
@paul1149 No account setup is necessary to send a bug report.
@Gwen-Dragon,
@ayespy said in Keyboard shortcuts don't work for extensions:
@paul1149 No account setup is necessary to send a bug report.
I see. But it is when you go to bugs.vivaldi.com, as @vivaldibrowser on twitter directed me.
-
@paul1149 Address is https://www.vivaldi.com/bugreport . Don't know where that other address came from.
Is there any update on this? The problem still exists...