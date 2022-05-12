@teunissenstefan - Don't expect an answer to every/any comment. The bug has been reported formally at https://www.vivaldi.com/bugreport (which you can also do, to add weight) and is receiving attention there. Most replies to comments on the Forums are made by users who think they can help you. No one can help you with a bug that is not fixed yet.

Specific bugs with extensions are not receiving high priority right now, because too many very basic things are still being built, or are being fixed because the intake of Chromium 55 broke them. One thing that C55 broke was interaction with a number of extensions in general, so some of the fixes underway may address these. Extensions that already didn't work properly in the current Stable 1.5 release are not at the top of the heap at the moment.