Looks like it can temporarily be fixed by using a CSS mod and adding this:

#panels-container + div { width: unset !important; }

Adding that should get Vivaldi to ignore the problematic width being set for the tab bar.

*** Below is meant for discussion purposes only and not a suggestion that you should edit bundle.js to fix this bug on your computer. It is too easy to accidentally break something if you don't know what you are doing, so stick to the CSS modification fix I provided above until Vivaldi provides an official fix. ***

I also got a bit curious and did some digging around in bundle.js to see if I could find the cause.

The root of the issue seems to be that the left set tab bar now has a wrapper DIV around it that has a set width. The width of this wrapper doesn't get updated until the resizing of the tab bar finishes, so the rest of the UI can't adapt until the dragging is finished. It is also redundant as the actual tab bar has a width that updates in real time as you resize it.

As others have pointed out, it also will update the width without taking into account the minimum width of the tab bar, and if you have the panel visible on the left, then it will fail to update if you drag the handle past the left edge of the tab bar. In this last case, the preference that holds the tab bar width becomes negative.

Looking at the bundle.js file from before version 5.2 , we can see that the wrapper around the tab bar doesn't exist:

Pre 5.2 code ... s.createElement(Y4, { key: "panel", position: e[P.kPanelsPosition], outsideClickIgnoreClass: "panel-clickoutside-ignore", __source: { fileName: N8, lineNumber: 1186, columnNumber: 13, }, }), "left" === i && l.tabs && s.createElement($7, { key: "tabbar", switchTabVisualTabSwitcher: this.switchTabVisualTabSwitcher, mainDialogType: this.state.mainDialogType, tabPosition: i, theme: this.state.windowTheme, visible: l.tabs, __source: { fileName: N8, lineNumber: 1192, columnNumber: 15, }, }), s.createElement( "div", { ref: "webpageview", id: "webview-container", onFocus: this.trackContextOnFocus, __source: { fileName: N8, lineNumber: 1201, columnNumber: 13, }, }, s.createElement(q9, { cycleFocus: A.ZP.get(P.kWebpagesFocusTrap), __source: { fileName: N8, lineNumber: 1206, columnNumber: 15, }, }) ), ...

And after 5.2 it looks like this:

Post 5.2 code ... i.createElement(d7, { key: "panel", position: e[Z.kPanelsPosition], outsideClickIgnoreClass: "panel-clickoutside-ignore", __source: { fileName: ote, lineNumber: 1258, columnNumber: 13 } }), i.createElement("div", { key: "webview-anchor", style: { width: this.getLeftTabbarWidth(), height: "auto" }, __source: { fileName: ote, lineNumber: 1266, columnNumber: 13 } }, "left" === s && l.tabs && i.createElement(c8, { key: "tabbar", switchTabVisualTabSwitcher: this.switchTabVisualTabSwitcher, mainDialogType: this.state.mainDialogType, tabPosition: s, theme: this.state.windowTheme, visible: l.tabs, __source: { fileName: ote, lineNumber: 1271, columnNumber: 17 } })), i.createElement("div", { ref: this.refWebpageView, id: "webview-container", onFocus: this.trackContextOnFocus, __source: { fileName: ote, lineNumber: 1282, columnNumber: 13 } }, i.createElement(dee, { cycleFocus: I.Z.get(Z.kWebpagesFocusTrap), __source: { fileName: ote, lineNumber: 1287, columnNumber: 15 } })), ...

If you remove this width: this.getLeftTabbarWidth(), from the wrapper DIV labeled as webview-anchor , then the problem goes away

I am not sure if the width needs to be set for some reason, but by removing it, I didn't see any immediate side effects.

I also tried messing with the setTabBarWidth function to prevent the width from going below acceptable values, but it didn't completely solve the issue.

Failed fix ... Q9(this, "setTabBarWidth", ((e,t=!0)=>{ // Added this line below to prevent from going below 30px e=Math.max(e, 30), this.setState({ tabBarWidth: e }, (()=>t && at.Z.set(Z.kTabsBarWidth, Math.round(e)))) } ...

I don't use tabs to the left either, but I might go ahead and submit a bug report since I might have found a possible solution.