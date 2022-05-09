We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
A few issues in the latest forum update
-
@luetage said in Vivaldi Forum mod:
Posts you have upvoted have a visible outline around the original placement of the nodeBB icon.
I did notice that too, but one line of CSS solved it.
-
My Notifications dropdown list now has huge padding / wasted space between each item. It's not from VFM though [tis same in FF as well as V, & in the latter even with VFM disabled briefly], only the actual forum software changes themselves today. No time tonight to solve it, but i'll want to, later, coz now it's ugly & very inefficient.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@guigirl said in Vivaldi Forum mod:
Notifications dropdown list now has huge padding
Same for me.
-
@guigirl You're right, didn't notice until I read your post (I must be blind…).
-
@hlehyaric said in Vivaldi Forum mod:
didn't notice
must be blind
No no, tis fine, i knew it just meant that you were super-busy putting the finishing touches to your newly-converted Linux system...
Oh, wait... what thread is this?
-
@guigirl Btw, there's another change: «You can only upvote a user six times a day». So, I can't upvote this post of yours.
-
Hi! Today I found a little green square after upvoting forum post. This artifact is present both when using the Forum
Mod extension and without it.
-
@hlehyaric Seriously, there's a limit now? What's the point of that? Goodness gracious!
-
Yes, in client.css:
.topic [component="post/upvote"].upvoted { border-radius: 3px; border: 1px solid #5cb85c; }
-
-
@hlehyaric Damn, yes, i just got it now for you. Wtf? Is there a global shortage of thumbs atm? Geez!
-
@hlehyaric said in Vivaldi Forum mod:
Seems to have changed to twenty times a day
Not for me.
-
@guigirl I guess you can upvote a user six times a day & twenty times a day globally.
-
@hlehyaric Oh that's just hopeless. Why'd they go & do this stupid thing? Ffs.
-
EDIT: Oh I thought I had more because my superior status, apparently not...
-
@Pathduck PS - that upvote is for @hlehyaric , please pass it on.
Heehee.
-
Btw, shouldn't we be posting all these in the actual Forum Updated thread, so Jane might see them?
If only we had some friendly Mod willing to move them...
-
-
@hlehyaric Oh damn, i already upvoted him so he would pass on to you, now we need to issue tickets & wait in line to be served. Bloody progress!
-
