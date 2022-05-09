Omnibox Shortcut for extensions
mbartlett21
I would like the address bar to support the omnibox keyword/shortcut feature for extensions. For example, the Rust search extension (rust.extension.sh) uses this API to present itself as a search engine in the bar, by typing R S Space, but this is unusable in Vivaldi.
// in manifest.json "omnibox": { "keyword": "rs" },
I'm strongly in agreement here. I love Vivaldi, but there are a number of extensions I'd like to use that aren't available because of Omnibox incompatibility (including the rust search extension and it's sister extensions).
I've seen it mentioned elsewhere that Vivaldi just doesn't have this API.
I wonder if this is for security or performance reasons...?
In either case, I'd love to see it changed.
wintercoast
@mbartlett21 I've just run into this issue too. I already had it installed in Opera for a while, though hadn't been using it. Now that I'm using Vivaldi as default I thought I'd give it a try only to run into this.
There's also a thread from 2019 on the Omnibox API.
@adax64 said in Omnibox Shortcut for extensions:
I wonder if this is for security or performance reasons...?
Simply because Vivaldi never used chromium API for urlbar; this also prevents some google phoning home (omnibox tends to collects user data to give its services).
Your reasoning is not rigorous.
Vivaldi does not have to use Chromes Omnibox component or parts of Chrome UI to support an Extension API with their own location bar implementation. The
chrome.omniboxparts of the Extension API is quite limited in scope, thus it isn't too absurd an idea to implement it in any kind of input box widget.