-
jeremynwest
On Vivaldi Support, under "Export Vivaldi account data", it says to go to the menu and select "Your Rights & Consent". I am not seeing this. How do I export my forum data?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@jeremynwest It’s gone, might have happened in one of the latest forum updates. What do you need to export? You only got 6 posts.
-
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
I was going to download my data before deletion. Followed the instructions in that page and came here, found no option. Figures it's yet another thing they removed without explanation or giving us another choice. Oh well!