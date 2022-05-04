@greybeard it's a year later and this is still no better, sadly.

I very much like the browser and the email is sharp and fast - a great start.

But "rules" are an absolute necessity, and these are not done well. It's unwieldy to get to them and every new addition to the rules needs to be done entirely from scratch.

I get newsletters from a huge variety of parties, from suppliers to community groups, to spam, to brands I kinda want to hear from, to just random crap. I want to be able to process these things fast, not be forced to either choose a process requiring minutes per new addition and many mouse clicks, or tolerating increasing levels of spam and an increasingly cluttered and useless inbox just to avoid the hassle of creating the rules.

I really dislike the total lack of improvement in functionality offered by Microsoft in Outlook over many, many years. I fervently hope that Vivaldi is smart and fixes these. Rules are a perfect case in point for this:

It should be trivial to add to an existing rule. Rules consist of a filter and an action - take the example of a "supplier newsletters" rule. This identifies a domain as that of a supplier, and the action is to move the message to the "Supplier Newsletters" folder. I should be able to add email addresses and domains to the filter, so any matching domain or address gets appropriately moved. But in Outlook, you can't. You have to have dozens of almost identical rules. It's tedious and annoying to have to repeat this process over and over and over.

Their spam filtering is incredibly poor. There basically isn't any.

Junk:

-> Block sender

-> Never Block Sender

-> Never block sender's domain

-> Never block this Group or Mailing List

There's only 1 of the 4 options which is to actually block the sender. And it's a painstaking process when you have to repeatedly use the mouse, no keyboard shortcut for it. I can't block the domain, but I can "never block the domain" - bizarre.

Vivaldi gives me a couple of useful options: mark as junk is good, but it makes no sense not to default this to marking the sender as a spammer and consigning their other messages to the spambin. I can't seem to create rules to tag senders or domains, which would be very useful.

The focus of Vivaldi filtering seems to be suffering from the same "melting pot" paradigm of Gmail, which has been pursued to the level of a defiant and juvenile fixation in Gmail: you can't even sort messages in Gmail. Everything sits in the one big repository, and it's up to you as the user to curate a view.

I get the feeling Vivaldi doesn't want to shuffle your messages around or formally sort them into folders. It wants to be a database, so if you want to see all the red ones, the big ones, the left-handed ones, you create the right filter and click on it when you want to and there they are.

But what I generally want is my stuff chucked into bins that are useful to me. I have serious business in my email from suppliers, clients and the government, I have newsletters and marketing and reporting and all sorts of stuff coming in, personal stuff from community groups and teams I coach, and I want to be able to tag senders, domains, keywords or whatever else and have this otherwise very smart program handle my stuff.