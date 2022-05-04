Creating email filters/rules from mailclient interface
Hi folks!
I've just started using the mail client and realized that it's not possible to create rules/filters from its interface. If I need to create some, I need to open Vivaldi setting to create there. Then, I need to copy the email address and make the rules/filters after pasting it in the settings. It would be much easier and comfortable doing that in the operational interface.
gmg Vivaldi Team
You can press E to go to the sender view and search within that then save the filter.
You can also find the sender view from the context menu.
You're also able to type out all the searches you want like
searchterm to:vivaldi.net OR cc:paul
@gmg HI! Thanks for your reply. After I press E, I get all messages from the same sender. Good. Then I can bulk delete them. However, I didn't find any function to create filter/rules from that sender view (or from any other type of view), which means that I will continue receiving messages since I didn't create any filter/rules. As I had said, I could find in setting where to create them. However, what I mean is: it would be much easier and comfortable to create filters/rules right-clicking on a sender address and creating from there. Please, pardon me if it is currently possible and I still could find it!
@gmg Hey!!!! I'm really sorry... I need to change my issue!! After looking more carefully in setting, what I was calling ".../rules" is really only "filter"... I thought those filters would be the same as rules.. for instance "any msg from [email protected] would be deleted permanently" "any msg from [email protected] would go to a certain folder".. But, no, it's not the case.. Then, my issue now is: why don't you implement this possibility AND make it possible to right-click on a sender inside an email message and make the rule from there?
gmg Vivaldi Team
So when you are in the sender view you can click the save button (see the arrow) to save that as a filter.
Then go to settings to attach an action to that
Are you then thinking about an add action in the context view of the sender? (so it prefills the sender to the filter so you only need to add an action?)
Can you maybe explain a little more what you're thinking...
@gmg Add an action.. For example: for every email I get from [email protected] do "delete automatically"... or, for every email I get from "@xxx.com" do "move to a certain folder", etc.
greybeard Ambassador
@gmg That may not be all that intuative to a new user.
As one who has been creating rules in various email clients since the nineties my proposal would be to Highlight the offending(?), usefull email, Rt. Click... Create Rule. Rule dialog comes up and user can do what needs to be done.
Probably much easier said than done and I am sure you have much more imporant issues to work on.
I will add this to Mail: Feature Requests so if it is a possible solution it may be used.
@greybeard it's a year later and this is still no better, sadly.
I very much like the browser and the email is sharp and fast - a great start.
But "rules" are an absolute necessity, and these are not done well. It's unwieldy to get to them and every new addition to the rules needs to be done entirely from scratch.
I get newsletters from a huge variety of parties, from suppliers to community groups, to spam, to brands I kinda want to hear from, to just random crap. I want to be able to process these things fast, not be forced to either choose a process requiring minutes per new addition and many mouse clicks, or tolerating increasing levels of spam and an increasingly cluttered and useless inbox just to avoid the hassle of creating the rules.
I really dislike the total lack of improvement in functionality offered by Microsoft in Outlook over many, many years. I fervently hope that Vivaldi is smart and fixes these. Rules are a perfect case in point for this:
It should be trivial to add to an existing rule. Rules consist of a filter and an action - take the example of a "supplier newsletters" rule. This identifies a domain as that of a supplier, and the action is to move the message to the "Supplier Newsletters" folder. I should be able to add email addresses and domains to the filter, so any matching domain or address gets appropriately moved. But in Outlook, you can't. You have to have dozens of almost identical rules. It's tedious and annoying to have to repeat this process over and over and over.
Their spam filtering is incredibly poor. There basically isn't any.
Junk:
-> Block sender
-> Never Block Sender
-> Never block sender's domain
-> Never block this Group or Mailing List
There's only 1 of the 4 options which is to actually block the sender. And it's a painstaking process when you have to repeatedly use the mouse, no keyboard shortcut for it. I can't block the domain, but I can "never block the domain" - bizarre.
Vivaldi gives me a couple of useful options: mark as junk is good, but it makes no sense not to default this to marking the sender as a spammer and consigning their other messages to the spambin. I can't seem to create rules to tag senders or domains, which would be very useful.
The focus of Vivaldi filtering seems to be suffering from the same "melting pot" paradigm of Gmail, which has been pursued to the level of a defiant and juvenile fixation in Gmail: you can't even sort messages in Gmail. Everything sits in the one big repository, and it's up to you as the user to curate a view.
I get the feeling Vivaldi doesn't want to shuffle your messages around or formally sort them into folders. It wants to be a database, so if you want to see all the red ones, the big ones, the left-handed ones, you create the right filter and click on it when you want to and there they are.
But what I generally want is my stuff chucked into bins that are useful to me. I have serious business in my email from suppliers, clients and the government, I have newsletters and marketing and reporting and all sorts of stuff coming in, personal stuff from community groups and teams I coach, and I want to be able to tag senders, domains, keywords or whatever else and have this otherwise very smart program handle my stuff.