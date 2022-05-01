seems like the vivaldi community is a toxic defence league. all the bugs and performance issues that we experience -- in 2025!!! -- existed 2, 3 sometimes 5 years ago, and all I ever find on these forums is people giving excuses and other people telling us that we are wrong for having a problem with it. Way to make users feel comfortable! Good job! We're probably testing vivaldi out because we are looking for a new browser. Your attitude does not make anyone feel welcome or cared about. Nobody gets as far as writing a forum post about a problem if the problem wasn't already big enough for them. Don't think I'll be sticking with vivaldi, I've already had a number of usability issues in just 2 days, and a couple of them have not been solved since last time I used vivaldi 4 years ago, and actually some of the bugs are even older than that.

1-2 seconds to launch a new window of an application that is already running, and that's "within the range of normal behaviour"? Are you insane? That's long enough to lose the first 5-10 letters that I typed immediately after pressing Ctrl+N to launch the new window.

Lag like this is a hard pass. And instead of trying to fix it, you're giving excuses. Lmao byyeee