Vivaldi new window is slow
Hi! Recently I've switched to Vivaldi from Edge. I really enjoy the experience on Vivaldi, especially its customizability, but one of the main gripes with the browser has been the sluggishness of opening new window.
I wouldn't mind if it wasn't fast on launch, but even pressing Ctrl+N or moving a tab on a new window happens with a significant delay. I'd like to know if it's some kind a bug or some wrong setting I have or it's just inevitability with how this browser works.
I have windows 10, SSD, 16 GB RAM and i7-8750h CPU if that matters. Thank you.
Pesala Ambassador
@isenki One to two seconds is within the range of normal behaviour; if it is much more than that, it is worth doing some troubleshooting.
Vivaldi uses an additional layer to draw the UI on top of the Chromium rendering engine. That is what makes it so customisable.
Pesala Ambassador
@enajin See previous topics on this, such as New Windows Slow to Open.
@enajin My hardware is similar to yours, but here a new window opens in less than half a second. What is the time frame that you are finding "slow?"
Vivaldi is not using native elements built into the system to build the UI, and so it is not instantaneous (it is built like a web page, and hence the ghost of a delay for a new window, plus hence all of the customization of which Vivaldi is capable) - but .3 sec vs .01 sec does not strike me as "sluggish." Your standards may differ.
seems like the vivaldi community is a toxic defence league. all the bugs and performance issues that we experience -- in 2025!!! -- existed 2, 3 sometimes 5 years ago, and all I ever find on these forums is people giving excuses and other people telling us that we are wrong for having a problem with it. Way to make users feel comfortable! Good job! We're probably testing vivaldi out because we are looking for a new browser. Your attitude does not make anyone feel welcome or cared about. Nobody gets as far as writing a forum post about a problem if the problem wasn't already big enough for them. Don't think I'll be sticking with vivaldi, I've already had a number of usability issues in just 2 days, and a couple of them have not been solved since last time I used vivaldi 4 years ago, and actually some of the bugs are even older than that.
1-2 seconds to launch a new window of an application that is already running, and that's "within the range of normal behaviour"? Are you insane? That's long enough to lose the first 5-10 letters that I typed immediately after pressing Ctrl+N to launch the new window.
Lag like this is a hard pass. And instead of trying to fix it, you're giving excuses. Lmao byyeee
mib2berlin Soprano
@Farran
Hi, something on your system is blocking Vivaldi, a new window need 0.3 seconds to open on my stoneage laptop.
There was a big change in creating windows one year ago to speed it up, if it not work on your system something is wrong.
Cheers, mib