@hderham You selected whether the account was IMAP or POP3 when you set up the account. that cannot be changed after the account is set up .

To change from, say, IMAP to POP3, you have to delete the existing account and set up a new one.

To change from POP3 to IMAP, same thing, EXCEPT, if you have not preserved your POP3 mails on the server, then if you delete the POP3 account you will lose your already-downloaded emails as well