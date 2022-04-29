Solved New Folder in Vivaldi Mail
Hi everyone. I have been using Vivaldi for many months now, and use it as my preferred email client.
I have seen the archived topic how to create a folder in Vivaldi email. I can not find "Preferences>" anywhere.
I can not find "Settings>Manage Folders" anywhere.
Can somebody please explain in step by step fashion? I am not new to computers, having been a user of CPM in 1983, Linux since the 90s, windows since the days of 16 bit computing with a HUGE 20MB hard disc. etc.
Cheers Hugh
@hderham I don’t know about that topic, but when you open the mail panel and right‐click an account under »All Accounts,« you should see a menu entry called »Create Folder.«
Thanks, that did the trick. One of my accounts doesn't have the option to create a folder. it also doesn't have the option to Mark message as Spam. I wonder why that is different to the other folders, and how do I change that?
Cheers
Hugh
@hderham Are these two accounts from different email service providers?
No, same service provider - iinet.net.au
How do I check or modify properties of an account (e.g. IMAPvs POP3)? I can't find a way.
@hderham Settings/Mail/select account/Servers
@hderham You selected whether the account was IMAP or POP3 when you set up the account. that cannot be changed after the account is set up .
To change from, say, IMAP to POP3, you have to delete the existing account and set up a new one.
To change from POP3 to IMAP, same thing, EXCEPT, if you have not preserved your POP3 mails on the server, then if you delete the POP3 account you will lose your already-downloaded emails as well
Thanks Ayespy. Will do.
Cheers
Hi, I'm exactly in the same situation (and probably the same age). I just discover Vivaldi. Vivaldi mail is pleasant, but a bit confusing. Did you succeeded in creating a new mail folder, or subfolder ? Until now, the only way for me is to create it in another mail client ! Not very satisfying.
I create then on line in Webmail. Otherwise, Filters and labels work like folders. Especially Labels.