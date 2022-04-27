P L E A S E get rid of the auto-mute!
Please tell me how to unmute. If I WANT to mute - I know how to do that. I want to UNmute - and keep it that way.
@dturnidge See Settings → Tabs → Mute Tab Audio
Yup. Over and over and over again...
@dturnidge Please tell me how to test your auto-mute?
I opened some Youtube videos in foreground tabs and all played.
I go to FB or any site with a video, select the video and there is no sound. Do F2; type in "mute" and select unmute tabs. I get sound. Next video - same thing.
If I copy the URL and go to Edge, etc., and paste - I get sound.
@dturnidge Blame Facebook, it is opening videos in muted state, testedt with Chromium 100 and Vivaldi 5.2.
The other explorers do not have this issue - and Vivaldi didn't either some months ago.
So, actually, I use FB on Edge. Any time one of the pages that I still use with Vivaldi has a video - mute. It's not FB. It's Vivaldi.
@dturnidge Not for me on Facebook. All Videos open muted in Chromium 100, Edge 100, Opera 85 and Vivaldi 5.2.
I can not test your issue.
@dturnidge Facebook opens every video muted, due to their embedded code, on every browser. If this does not happen on Edge, you have changed something in Edge. Because here, even in Edge, every video opens muted.
I tried both Vivaldi 5.3 snapshot and Edge 100.0.1185.50 and the behaviour seems to be inconsistent, maybe depends on your FB account video settings, if you allow autoplay or not, and there's even a weird setting to use lower volume if you don't have notifications activated (W.T.H.?)
example video:
https://www.facebook.com/escapefromtarkov/videos/5099640716820480/
the video autoplays for me silently in Edge (because I have not logged in my FB account), the loudspeaker in bottom right corner of the video controls is set to silent;
In Vivaldi it plays for me with audio, because I have my FB video setting to allow autoplay; BUT if I watch the video from the main account page
https://www.facebook.com/escapefromtarkov
(for me the video is the 2nd entry in the main page)
it doesn't play audio, the loudspeaker is set to silent and I have to click on it to reactivate the audio.
Yes, it's some weird situation badly managed from their part. If there's a setting to allow always volume on, I don't see it on the FB account settings.
Cosmicdebri
This happens to me on Twitch all the time with Vivaldi. Every time I switch to another channel, it's muted. It never happens when I was using chrome, firefox, or edge. It's not a deal breaker, but it is highly annoying.
Cosmicdebri
well, I'm lying. After dealing with un-muting my tabs EVERY time I switch to a different tab, it IS becoming a deal breaker. If I can't stop this from happening, I'll have to go back to freakin chrome. And yes, I do have the play all sounds button clicked in settings/tabs section. This is an old thread, do I need to start a new one to bring it to someones attention??
Yeah too bad it's not solvable, I've to deal with this problem about twitch always muted everyday.
Pesala Ambassador
@Cosmicdebri A possible workaround is to create a command chain in Settings, Quick Commands:
- New Tab
- Delay, 100 (This may not be needed)
- Unmute All Tabs (Mute/Unmute tab might be better, but might break other sites that don’t mute Video playback by default)
Assign a shortcut to it such as Ctrl+T.
@Cosmicdebri said in P L E A S E get rid of the auto-mute!:
This is an old thread, do I need to start a new one to bring it to someone’s attention??
Please don’t. Continue the conversation here.
@Pesala said in P L E A S E get rid of the auto-mute!:
Unmute All Tabs
The tab is not muted, it's the video stream that is muted. It's probably a Twitch (and other sites) problem, on how they deal with autostarting videos.