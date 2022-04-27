I tried both Vivaldi 5.3 snapshot and Edge 100.0.1185.50 and the behaviour seems to be inconsistent, maybe depends on your FB account video settings, if you allow autoplay or not, and there's even a weird setting to use lower volume if you don't have notifications activated (W.T.H.?)

example video:

https://www.facebook.com/escapefromtarkov/videos/5099640716820480/

the video autoplays for me silently in Edge (because I have not logged in my FB account), the loudspeaker in bottom right corner of the video controls is set to silent;

In Vivaldi it plays for me with audio, because I have my FB video setting to allow autoplay; BUT if I watch the video from the main account page

https://www.facebook.com/escapefromtarkov

(for me the video is the 2nd entry in the main page)

it doesn't play audio, the loudspeaker is set to silent and I have to click on it to reactivate the audio.

Yes, it's some weird situation badly managed from their part. If there's a setting to allow always volume on, I don't see it on the FB account settings.