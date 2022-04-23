Toolbar Error
The problem is reproduced only on tablets (my Xiaomi MiPad4)
On the Russian language forum for several years, no help @Shpankov
it always appears
- Either the toolbar is doubled here (there is no screenshot yet, I will attach it a little later)
- Either it rises (to the height of the toolbar itself)
Yes. It's a Bugg in Vivaldi Android for tablets; Only for tablets. With tab stack enabled it's double the issue !
@lesharb you can upload images here.
Plzz don't post random links... It's not officially policy, just a recommendation
During this time I changed
- Tablet
- Firmware
- Browser update
What does not change - is the stable presence of this bug
And it looks like I'm not the only one who gets it.
• VAB-6696
• VAB-6697
• VAB-5916
• VAB-5917
Any news? Are there any chances that it will be fixed? I've been watching for over five years
mib3berlin
@lesharb
Hi, i cant test these issues, no tablet.
VAB-5916 is marked as fixed in the bug tracker, for example.
I have not time to search for the other at moment, other volunteers can help here.
Please ask in the bug status thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
this issue is still there. tab bar position is just like I posted over a year ago https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/578566
not sure if it's a issue or intended behaviour, would be great if Vivaldi confirms it
mib3berlin
@lockrol
Was this reported to the bug tracker?
It is a bit hard for me to follow who report wich bug, some of the reports seems equal to me, too.
@mib3berlin I think it's reported many times over many years lol
you can see the above in this post someone listed all bug tracking with their codes
mib2berlin
@lockrol
I saw the list, two are different issues, the other two are duplicates of
VAB-1409 (2020)
[Android] Empty space with disabled tab bar on large screens
I add a comment with a link to this tread and ping the assigned developer.
I hope they pick it up after 4 Years.
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin
@lockrol
I changed my resolution to get Vivaldi into tablet mode and get this:
I don't see where the bug is, there is a lot of wasted space but this is not a bug, it is ugly.
@mib2berlin as I said in https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/720871 it can be intended behaviour. but it look so odd that I like to see it as bug!