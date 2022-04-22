Reasoning:

At the moment Aliases can be added and differentiated between them in dropdown using email and sender name.

However for certain users, it might make sense to create multiple aliases using the same sender name and same email.

For example to have different signature for personal and official mails or to have different signatures based on correspondence language.

Suggestion:

Add a naming label for each alias as optional field that replaces sender name in dropdown menu in mail composition.

Apart from dropdown menu in mail composition sender name would remain working as per usual.