Returning to links in a speed dial subfolder?
-
Hello,
I have several speed dial subfolders. After visiting a site from a subfolder, I press the back button and get returned to the primary speed dial folder. I then have to select the subfolder icon again to get to the sites/articles in that subfolder. It's kind of annoying. Is there a setting I'm missing somewhere?
I've cleared the cache, logged out and back in. Same behavior on both of my devices running Android 12 (Pixel 4a & Galaxy Tab S7).
Android version 5.2.2620.44
Thanks
-
mib2berlin
@lylej
Hi, I had reported it October 21 as VB-83928.
I will check the status in the bug status thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks!
-
mib2berlin
@lylej
I got a mail from the developer team, they can reproduce it and will look into.
Cheers, mib
-
Hello,
Any updates? It's been over two years. Is this ever going to get fixed?
-
mib2berlin
@LyleJ
Hi and no but I still have hope.
I updated the bug report and try to ping a developer.
As workaround I create some speed dials for my most important folders.
It seems it doesn't bother many users or we would have more reports.
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks for checking. After 2 years and no fix, I guess it's a very low priority. Like you said, it must not bother that many users. I just like using sub folders/speed dials for organizing purposes.