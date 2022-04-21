Currently, all feed items feature the order: title, blurb added by the content creator, and the "Open Article" button at the bottom.

The option to get to the original page on the feed's site without having to scroll down to the bottom of the article would be very useful to those who want to see the original formatting, put the original page into Reading mode, or for other purposes which the Feeds tab cannot accommodate.

Having the "Open Article" button at the top of the feed item, just under the Title (or even both at the top and the bottom) would ease use rather nicely.