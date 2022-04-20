I agree, the experience just seems to be worse and no bugs are actually being fixed, only new ones being added.

Most long-standing bug - random freezing when I right-click in the browser (no matter what is the element under the mouse, it seems to be the event itself) - it sometimes de-freezes after a minute but usually I need to force-quit it

A bug introduced about a month ago - Vivaldi randomly just shuts down, I mean, it just disappears, without any warnings. It's completely random and happens to me 2-3 times per day. Not even sure how this could be reported.

Bug introduced today after most recent update (5.2.2623.36 (Stable channel) (arm64) ). - sidebar with tabs becomes hidden if I go to another window of Vivaldi where there is no or smaller sidebar. So when then I go back to the window with sidebar, it seems to be hidden to the width of the other window sidebar.

I could live with 2 top bugs, as Vivaldi has superior features, but this last one is just blocking me from using the browser at all. It's sad, but I know it's a free software, so nothing to be mad about here I guess. I will just have to move to some other browser soon I guess.