Solved Browser keeps closing / crashing on its own
PeterPanino
My current Vivaldi version: 5.2.2623.33 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
macOS: 12.0.1 (21A559)
Monitor: LG ULTRAWIDE
Hardware: MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)
CPU: 2,4 GHz 8-Core Intel Core i9
Memory: 64 GB 2667 MHz DDR4
Graphic card: AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8 GB
Since the last Vivaldi update, Vivaldi crashes at least once each day! This most often happens in connection with a text field and a text copied to the clipboard. Can anyone confirm this?
//MODEDIT: merged a few duplicated threads - another one, possibly related: Vivaldi quits unpredictably
pafflick Vivaldi Team
We have just released a minor update that should hopefully resolve the common issue with crashes on macOS. Please update your browser to the latest version.
One text field on the same site or sporadic text fields.?
Sporadic text fields. But also no text fields involved.
jjaarreekk
I agree, the experience just seems to be worse and no bugs are actually being fixed, only new ones being added.
Most long-standing bug - random freezing when I right-click in the browser (no matter what is the element under the mouse, it seems to be the event itself) - it sometimes de-freezes after a minute but usually I need to force-quit it
A bug introduced about a month ago - Vivaldi randomly just shuts down, I mean, it just disappears, without any warnings. It's completely random and happens to me 2-3 times per day. Not even sure how this could be reported.
Bug introduced today after most recent update (5.2.2623.36 (Stable channel) (arm64) ). - sidebar with tabs becomes hidden if I go to another window of Vivaldi where there is no or smaller sidebar. So when then I go back to the window with sidebar, it seems to be hidden to the width of the other window sidebar.
I could live with 2 top bugs, as Vivaldi has superior features, but this last one is just blocking me from using the browser at all. It's sad, but I know it's a free software, so nothing to be mad about here I guess. I will just have to move to some other browser soon I guess.
@peterpanino Thanks peter as i noticed the same thing but it was with one site,,tutanota mail..
@jjaarreekk Do you have another chromium based browser installed by any chance.
it could be a core chromium bug rather than a vivaldi bug.
On my part, it's not precisely freezing - but what seems to be some endless loop, as the mouse pointer becomes a spinning ball and I have to force quit Vivaldi.
jjaarreekk
@priest72 Yes, I have to fallback to chrome from time to time and it never happened there, nor in Safari or Brave, as well as Firefox.
It's 100% Vivaldi specific in my case.
Nanamahina
sent this to Apple by mistake after most recent crash:
within the last 24 hours or so, this is maybe the 24th or so time Vivaldi has crashed. I am a big fan of this not owned by China offshoot of Opera—Vivaldi has long been my main browser since I learned of the change in Opera ownership (& being not so bravenly self-enriching as Brave), and Vivaldi has been super mission critical reliable UNTIL YESTERDAY OR SO. Using Firefox (staying away from sell-my-personal-info Chrome) until Vivaldi fixes itself—please test it out thoroughly before a public release. Maybe your legion of beta testers are really undercover agents (of Google? Opera? China? RUSSIA?!). Oh, crap, this is being sent to Apple (Safari is so whatevers),,, Oh, well,
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@peterpanino First of all, update your browser to the latest version and report back. The one you're using is known to experience frequent crashes. Most of the team is on a holiday break atm, so the best we could do with the limited workforce was to revert some recent changes. All our macOS testers report that the latest version is working without major problems for them.
PeterPanino
"Check for Updates" is grayed out:
https://www.screencast.com/t/rHhpYuCF0
Current version is: 5.2.2623.36 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@peterpanino That's why I posted a link to the download page. The latest version on macOS should be 5.2.2623.39.
In OP you stated that you were on .33 (which was still experiencing frequent crashes). Both .36 and .39 should work better (.39 contains a security patch backported from Chromium).
@peterpanino You might have had an update ready button in the toolbar.
I have only seen it on the snapshot where the check for update was greyed out and a restart of Vivaldi and I could do a check for updates.
But as pafflick mentions you can always manually grab the current version from the Vivaldi site.
I downloaded Vivaldi.5.2.2623.39.universal.dmg and then closed Vivaldi. But when I try to open it nothing happens!
-
The downloaded file seems to be erroneous. So I downloaded it again and installed it. But the About page still shows version 5.2.2623.36!
So what now??
It was a replacement error. I replaced Vivaldi. Now it shows version 5.2.2623.39 (Stable channel) (x86_64).
But now all my Tabs are GONE!
-
What exactly did you download.?
Stable version or a snapshot.
PeterPanino
The version from this URL:
No more crashes since this new version: version 5.2.2623.39
Let's wait for what happens tomorrow...
I don't want to label this as a crash as it does not create a crash log. It just quits. Updated OSX (12.3.1) updated Vivaldi (5.2.2623.39 (Stable channel). I have been experiencing shutdowns for the past 2 weeks. I did download and replaced Vivaldi 2 days ago. It's super frustrating.
@jjaarreekk
I have exactly the same problem. It crashes 5-8 times a day.