Notify on Completed Downloads not working
-
Settings > Downloads > Notify on Completed Downloads
This option doesn't work for me, I have tried multiple times during file downloads but there never been any notification of the completion provided.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@sbv95 Vivaldi and OS version?
Is the Download Panel enabled?
-
@pesala
Yes, the Download Panel is enabled. And I'm using the latest public release.
Vivaldi: 5.2.2623.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 10 Home Single Language; Version 21H1; build 19043.1586
-
Also, I forgot to mention about the "Open Download Popup Automatically" option also doesn't work for me.
-
The notification does not appear with smaller files.
Other downloads of larger files show as completed on my Windows 11 21H2.
-
tedweinstein
@sbv95 said in Notify on Completed Downloads not working:
Settings > Downloads > Notify on Completed Downloads
This option doesn't work for me, I have tried multiple times during file downloads but there never been any notification of the completion provided.
Same problem - just started with latest Vivaldi update. Please fix.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@tedweinstein
Hi, 3 years later?
Nobody else report this here since 3 Years, nothing to fix.
Test this in a clean Profile, don't change or install anything, close all tabs and test it there.
-
tedweinstein
@mib2berlin I reset all download behaviors and now working again. Thanks.