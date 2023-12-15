Crashes on help menu
-
Marvelicious
Basically the title, though it also crashes if I customize the menus in "Appearance" to delete the "Help" menu. Basically, if I delete everything below the "Window" menu item, it doesn't crash. I tried "restore the default menu", I tried turning off all extensions, and I tried all the different menu position and menu icon style choices - no help. It doesn't happen under a "guest" profile, but my profile is heavily customized and I'm not willing to "burn the barn to kill the rats". I added a couple of items from that menu that I actually occasionally need to a section under the "File" menu and that seems to run fine for the moment.
Anyhow, I'm out of time to troubleshoot at the moment, but I'm curious if anyone else is experiencing similar.
-
mib2berlin
@marvelicious
Hi, sometimes it is not enough to disable extensions you have to remove it. Dark reader does some really strange things in the past, for example.
I use the help menu often in 5.2.2623.39 but I use a clean profile in the stable builds for testing, I work with the snapshot build.
Reset the profile is the worst case but you can get back all important settings, bookmarks, passwords, it is a a bit of work but possible.
Check:
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/full-reset-of-vivaldi/
Cheers, mib
-
Marvelicious
Well, I tried deleting everything except my couple of "non-negotiable" extensions, and still no luck. I do occasionally need the contents of the "Help" menu, but I added an extra separator under "file" and literally drug the whole contents of the "help" menu over there. Works fine for me. It's a workaround, but a functional one for me. If I remember, I'll try restoring the default menu in an update or two and see what happens.
-
mib2berlin
@marvelicious
Good you find a workaround.
To my knowledge nobody else report this, hard to say if it helps to make a bug report, if you like:
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
merula2020
Same here, Vivaldi just crashes clicking on the Help menu, no chance to get to "Check for updates" etc. because Vivaldi already closed itself so what is the easiest other way to check for updates ? If I check "Check for updates automatically" in the settings it takes a really long time (a minute or so) until the checkbox is ticked BUT it is unchecked after the next restart again (not perfect)
-
I just wanted to report that this problem is still happening to me on the latest 6.1 version. However, I also have additional information.
I've experimented with using the built-in menu editor, and if I move all of the options from the "Help" menu onto another menu and delete the "Help" menu, all of those options work fine from the other menu. If I then create a new entirely different menu in the same spot as the "Help" menu, that one crashes. For instance, if I create a menu named "Test" with just one option like "File Open" it still crashes on that menu. So, it seems to be not a problem with the "Help" menu specifically, but with whatever menu is created in that spot following the "Window" menu.
As a side benefit from this experiment, it provides the workaround for anyone who is having this problem that if you want to have access to the items on the "Help" menu, just move them to one of the other menus, then delete the "Help" menu to avoid accidentally crashing your Vivaldi.
-
I am also having this issue. Vivaldi crashes whenever I try to access the Help menu and anything below it. Interestingly this only happens when I have more than two windows open. Resetting all settings doesn't help; removing all extensions doesn't help. The problem does not occur on a new profile so I guess I may have to go that route and transfer everything over.
-
mib2berlin
@Xiphias
Hi, a user report this some time ago but only with very long sessions with many tabs, hundreds of tabs.
Anyway, if you want to move to a clean profile you can use sync which is very easy but not all is synced.
There is a instructions page how to do this manually.
You can use both, first sync and then copy needed files over to the new profile.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/14642/how-to-manually-backup-restore-transfer-your-profile-to-another-device
Cheers, mib
-
Still same problem with 6.5, I will try the menu edit trick as this does not seem to get fixed.
Yes moved Help under View, no crash. Thanks for the tip!
But this is NOT solution, it must be fixed ASAP.
This also limits the menu editing feature if no new menus can be created after Window menu.