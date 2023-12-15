I just wanted to report that this problem is still happening to me on the latest 6.1 version. However, I also have additional information.

I've experimented with using the built-in menu editor, and if I move all of the options from the "Help" menu onto another menu and delete the "Help" menu, all of those options work fine from the other menu. If I then create a new entirely different menu in the same spot as the "Help" menu, that one crashes. For instance, if I create a menu named "Test" with just one option like "File Open" it still crashes on that menu. So, it seems to be not a problem with the "Help" menu specifically, but with whatever menu is created in that spot following the "Window" menu.

As a side benefit from this experiment, it provides the workaround for anyone who is having this problem that if you want to have access to the items on the "Help" menu, just move them to one of the other menus, then delete the "Help" menu to avoid accidentally crashing your Vivaldi.