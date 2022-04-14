We're in the process of reworking some of the window-handling code. Once we're done, launching Vivaldi and opening new windows should be a bit faster.

As for the splash screen, you could call it a "loading" screen. In earlier versions, when you launched a new window, you had to wait a bit before it appeared on the screen. In a way, there was no visual feedback telling you if the command was executed successfully. With the splash screen, you get instant feedback, as the window appears without any delay, while the GUI is still loading and appears shortly afterwards.

So it's not like the window now takes longer to load due to that change - it still takes roughly the same, but now you can just see it appear sooner.