We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi shows a splash screen with a logo on launch
-
How to disable that stupid V logo splash screen in Vivaldi.
This is not advertising, it is anti-advertising.
Instead of opening the start page, I have to wait.
Why?.
I know what browser I am running
-
@bogast It is just a standard page when the start page is not loading.
What is your Start Page?
-
@pesala
Official Speed Dial. Charges without problems. But first the V logo.
-
@bogast The splash screen with the logo only shows up for me when a new window is opened. In that case it isn't something that is being shown for some duration on purpose. It is just a placeholder as the browser starts up.
You could have it be a blank rectangle instead, but it will still take the same amount of time to start up a new window, so what harm does the logo cause?
-
@bogast , any browser needs a certain time to load (settings, theme, wallpaper, driver.....) before putting the home page. In this time (few seconds) a loading thread, an empty screen, or as in Vivaldi, the logo can be displayed.
Your PC itself shows a logo when turned on, even though you know what brand it is.
I certainly do not understand very well why it is so annoying, the browser does not start faster even if this logo is removed.
-
Since 5.2, there is a new bug in which Vivaldi startup is very slow and a blank screen with the V logo shows while we wait for the startup to complete. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-88554]
-
@tsunamiz How slow is very slow.?
By design is it not.?.
Extra GUI layer so it will take a bit longer to start.
What comparisons have you made in actual seconds although i cannot believe people time this.
-
@priest72 said in BUG: Startup is very slow and a blank screen with the V logo shows while we wait...:
How slow is very slow.?
1 second, also when creating a new window with ctrl+N
it became noticeable also for me, but it's not a snail. It's not like Vivaldi stole 1 second of our life, let's not get ridiculous.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
We're in the process of reworking some of the window-handling code. Once we're done, launching Vivaldi and opening new windows should be a bit faster.
As for the splash screen, you could call it a "loading" screen. In earlier versions, when you launched a new window, you had to wait a bit before it appeared on the screen. In a way, there was no visual feedback telling you if the command was executed successfully. With the splash screen, you get instant feedback, as the window appears without any delay, while the GUI is still loading and appears shortly afterwards.
So it's not like the window now takes longer to load due to that change - it still takes roughly the same, but now you can just see it appear sooner.
-
@pafflick There is also a further short delay, after showing the logo, before the main menu is drawn.
(VB-88558) Appearance of Button Menu Delayed on Startup
-
@leonardgolden Why do you make a mountain out of a molehill? They have to show something while the page is being drawn. A black or white screen would be far worse.
This is the splash screen for Firefox.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@leonardgolden As I said above, this is a work in progress. A lot of apps show some kind of a splash screen on startup, so the best we could do is make it the least obstructing for users. We're focusing on improving the startup/window launching process - but I'm afraid we can't make them spawn instantaneously.
Even Edge, with all its advantages (on Windows), shows a bright, white splash screen on startup - despite having the OS and the browser set to use a dark theme. Vivaldi respects users' settings in this regard, so it's arguably less obstructing. Here's a comparison of Edge's and Vivaldi's splash screens:
-
@leonardgolden You are rude and offensive, without knowing the people or the tech.
//modedit: language
-
@leonardgolden What would you suggest as an alternative.?
user choice image or animation perhaps.
-
@pafflick
For me, the splash screen (loading) Edge takes 1 second and in Vivaldi 3.5 seconds. However, this is a big difference.
-
I am assuming this timing occurence is based on the initial "cold" startup of the browser.Subsequent start ups are very fast here and if it is of any consequence most if not all browsers have an intital delay upon first start up.
If i may,
I find it quite astonishing that an extra 3-4 seconds makes such an impact on people's lives and if this is to be the case then i wonder about the general userbase as a whole.
If an extra 4-5 seconds etc is having such an impact then maybe people need to re-evaluate their life in general.
Not a race..we need to chill out a bit and relax.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@pesala Duplicate of VB-83468 "[Regression] Cannot immediately view/execute shortcuts, v-button menu, open settings window, etc... after startup of Vivaldi" - Fix in progress
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@pesala Yes, Firefox has a delay after it shows UI, similar to Vivaldi.
-
this fix needs to come sooner! 5.2 is the buggiest vivaldi stable release ever!
-
@tsunamiz Just for you or a substantial amount of users.?