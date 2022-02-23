I've set my start page to be a custom website I made.

Whenever I try to open a new window from the start menu or from the taskbar pinned shortcut I get either a blank screen, if I'm using an extension like tabliss, or the speed dial if I'm using a website.

If I open a new window through the menu File > New Window, or by using the shortcut Ctrl+N it loads my start page correctly.

Is there a way around this? Even though I use mostly tabs I sometimes need to open several windows and having to click the home button just to get to my stuff is a little anoying.

I'm on version 5.1.2567.49 (Stable channel) (64-bit), Windows 11 22000.527

Thanks for the help.