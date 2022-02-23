Second start of Vivaldi does not use user-defined Start Page
-
I've set my start page to be a custom website I made.
Whenever I try to open a new window from the start menu or from the taskbar pinned shortcut I get either a blank screen, if I'm using an extension like tabliss, or the speed dial if I'm using a website.
If I open a new window through the menu File > New Window, or by using the shortcut Ctrl+N it loads my start page correctly.
Is there a way around this? Even though I use mostly tabs I sometimes need to open several windows and having to click the home button just to get to my stuff is a little anoying.
I'm on version 5.1.2567.49 (Stable channel) (64-bit), Windows 11 22000.527
Thanks for the help.
-
rachelgomez161999 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
@dordio Hi - this is a known problem in Vivaldi at the moment, when opening from the taskbar/start menu. You will have to open the new window from inside Vivaldi for now.
-
@pathduck Hello. Thank you for your reply. I'll keep doing it the "hard way" then!
-
@dordio By the way if you're using a custom new tab extension (like tabliss) you will most likely run into the same problem as this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72320/vivaldi-history-black-sceen
Depends on how much you have a need for the full-page history/bookmarks/notes manager. There is a workaround in that topic as well, but you'll have to dig out the URL for tabliss (or I can help you find it).
-
@pathduck I've came across that problem already. But it doesn't bother me to much. I'll check the post anyway. Thank you!
-
I have Vivaldi set with a URL in Startpage, works fine.
But if I open a new instance of the browser, it has a blank Startpage, no sign of the URL.
How can I fix this?
-
@dustpuppy You will have to provide more detail. What did you set how exactly?
-
Under "General": Homepage set to Specific Page with URL and Startup set to Specific Pages - same URL
Under "Start" Page, I don't see anything to modify
Under "Tabs", 'New Tab Page' set to same URL
I can't find any other mention of the Start Page.
When I start a new Vivaldi window, it opens a blank "Start Page"
What I want is either the Homepage or the New Tab Page but can't figure it out.
-
@dustpuppy The startpage
vivaldi://startpage(settings:
vivaldi://settings/startpage/) is an internal page, which displays speed dials and other internal pages (calendar, history, etc.), it doesn’t display a URL.
Try it like this:
- In
vivaldi://settings/generalset »homepage« to »specific page« with URL and set »startup with« to »homepage«
- In
vivaldi://settings/tabset »new tab page« to »homepage«
This way you input the URL only once and reuse it for the rest of the settings. This should work, if not, try on a fresh profile.
- In
-
Just tried it, but no go.
The new window still opens with a blank Start Page
btw, Thanks huge for the help
-
@dustpuppy I’m sorry, but I don’t know what a blank Start Page is. Can you make a screenshot?
-
Trying to get them all the same - the 'Blank Page" is just the theme
/home/dustpuppy/Desktop/homepage.png
/home/dustpuppy/Desktop/NewTabPage.png
/home/devlin/Desktop/Blank Start-NewWindowPage.png
-
@dustpuppy
wow,! w(ﾟoﾟ)w Yatugatake photo!!
-
@dustpuppy I can’t reproduce this. Using the settings from above, a new window opens with homepage (controlled by new tab settings).
-
What He's describing will happen here if I try launching Vivaldi a second time (via desktop link) once there is already a copy running...
-
If it works for some people but not others, how do we figure this out?
-
@dustpuppy Well, do you get the problem when launching a new window with keyboard shortcut, quick commands or from the Vivaldi menu?
-
Wow! Vivaldi menu fine, ctrl-n is fine, don't know how to do quick-commands.
I never actually use anything but but the panel icon (running Cinnamon) - other ways never even crossed my mind! Doh!
I seem to be using the only ways it does NOT work. And I use kb-shortcuts for lots of things!
Wonder why I've been so thick about this...
Thanks for waking me up, all!
-
@dustpuppy Yeah, that I can confirm too. Seems like using system utilities to launch a new window results in Vivaldi opening with the startpage instead of the configured new tab page. But not sure this is a bug, it’s not something to worry about in any case.
And if you like operating Vivaldi with keyboard, you should definitely check out quick commands.