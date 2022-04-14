Indicate which address you will be directed to
In every popular browser there is clear indication to which link you'll be transferred to when you enter phrase. If it's bookmarks, google search or your history.
- In vivaldi it works like this:
There is no indication whatsoever to what will happen when i push enter, so therefore it can lead to some security problems (especially if you have enabled "prefer bookmarks")
In Firefox:
There is clear suggestion in the UI of what will happen
Even in Microsoft Edge they have that (which is not to be taken lightly):
I think it's pretty easy to implement
Vivaldi 7.2 has changes to the address bar. URLs are now listed next to the selected item
