@hardow2011 I presume you probably are using Vivaldi Stable, whereas i use Vivaldi Snapshot 5.3.2643.3, so it's possible that you are seeing some bug i'm not due to it having been fixed in this Snappie, post-Stable.

That said, there is something most odd here for me. Whilst in Guest & Virgin profiles here my scrollbars appear & behave as expected, in my normal Default profile the scrollbars have entirely vanished, & the pages seem to have some strange offset towards the RHS. Given that all is good in those test profiles, & that in my Default i do use a custom css to aesthetically improve scrollbars, i suspect this likely is not a V problem but simply that the Devs have altered their code such that my css became borked ... i need to temporarily disable my css to verify that theory, which i can't do til i've posted this then closed V.

In your case, one of the standard first diagnostic steps is to create a clean test virgin profile to verify if the symptom lingers or not. Despite per your words V is brand new for you, i don't know what settings changes, &/or extensions installed, you've made, so it's still best before anything else that you do try in a clean profile, then post back here what happens. A quick way is to launch your V in terminal via vivaldi-snapshot --profile-directory="NewTestProfile" [but, assuming you are using Stable, you'll need to edit that command to suit, ie, iirc, vivaldi-stable --profile-directory="NewTestProfile ].

PS: What's your distro, DE & session [ie, X11 or Wayland, for the latter]?

// Update: No it's not my CSS, it's another aspect of the newly found V bug afflicting Floating Panel, which if Panel is on RHS like mine [i cannot identify yours from your pic] then overlays / obstructs the scrollbars. Moving the FP to LHS [ie, opposite side to scrollbar location] avoids that, but then coz the underlying bug remains, that only alters the visual obstruction. An effective workaround is to temporarily disable the Panel Floating option in Settings, but then that causes those of us using that setting [& custom mod/s dependent on that setting] other hassles. TL;DR: we need the Devs to fix the new FP bug.