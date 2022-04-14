When the window is not maximized, only half of the scrollbar is clickable.
Hello. Just downloaded Vivaldi and I'm loving it. But there is this extremely frustrating issue that I can't fix.
So, if I have a Vivaldi window, when it is not maximized, only about half of the left side of the scrollbar is clickable. The other right half is ignored.
See the example below. The green highlight would be where the scrollbar is clickable:
As a note, when the mouse is hovering on the left half of the scrollbar, the scrollbar becomes darker, as expected. But when hovering the right half, no color change, it's like the mouse is not even there, no response or reaction at all.
It doesn't happen in any other browser in my computer. Is there a fix to this?
Thanks.
@hardow2011 I presume you probably are using Vivaldi Stable, whereas i use Vivaldi Snapshot 5.3.2643.3, so it's possible that you are seeing some bug i'm not due to it having been fixed in this Snappie, post-Stable.
That said, there is something most odd here for me. Whilst in Guest & Virgin profiles here my scrollbars appear & behave as expected, in my normal Default profile the scrollbars have entirely vanished, & the pages seem to have some strange offset towards the RHS. Given that all is good in those test profiles, & that in my Default i do use a custom css to aesthetically improve scrollbars, i suspect this likely is not a V problem but simply that the Devs have altered their code such that my css became borked ... i need to temporarily disable my css to verify that theory, which i can't do til i've posted this then closed V.
In your case, one of the standard first diagnostic steps is to create a clean test virgin profile to verify if the symptom lingers or not. Despite per your words V is brand new for you, i don't know what settings changes, &/or extensions installed, you've made, so it's still best before anything else that you do try in a clean profile, then post back here what happens. A quick way is to launch your V in terminal via
vivaldi-snapshot --profile-directory="NewTestProfile"[but, assuming you are using Stable, you'll need to edit that command to suit, ie, iirc,
vivaldi-stable --profile-directory="NewTestProfile].
PS: What's your distro, DE & session [ie, X11 or Wayland, for the latter]?
// Update: No it's not my CSS, it's another aspect of the newly found V bug afflicting Floating Panel, which if Panel is on RHS like mine [i cannot identify yours from your pic] then overlays / obstructs the scrollbars. Moving the FP to LHS [ie, opposite side to scrollbar location] avoids that, but then coz the underlying bug remains, that only alters the visual obstruction. An effective workaround is to temporarily disable the Panel Floating option in Settings, but then that causes those of us using that setting [& custom mod/s dependent on that setting] other hassles. TL;DR: we need the Devs to fix the new FP bug.
I appreciate the reply.
I am using Vivaldi 5.2.2623.33 stable. My distro is Pop!_OS 21.10
I found something interesting when I ran vivaldi-stable --profile-directory="NewTestProfile"
The right side of the scrollbar didn't ignore the cursor anymore.
When the cursor hovered over the right side of the scrollbar, it appeared and behaved as a resize cursor:
Then I remembered something I changed in the settings. I had checked use native window.
So I went back to Vivaldi's normal profile and unchecked it:
Now, instead of the right half of the scrollbar ignoring the cursor, it makes it appear and behave as a resize cursor. Behaving like vivaldi-stable --profile-directory="NewTestProfile". Which is also the incorrect behavior... and I'd like to use the native window too.
Not sure it matters, but do note you have the Reply pane in the bottom half of your picture. Also, you're missing the top bar for this website. You might want to use a website that you aren't restyling, since that might effect the results.
I can confirm this. A resize cursor appears too soon. I think something wrong with Vivaldi window margins. I do not see this problem with Firefox in the windowed mode.
Bugreport needed imo.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
@sgunhouse the bug happens on every website, even the ones like Youtube where the sidebar is not the default one.
@stardust Oh, so I am not the only one with this issue. Couldn't find any other reference of it anywhere. Thanks for the suggestion, I''l be reporting the bug.
Maybe because everyone keep Vivaldi maximized?
Well, at least I do.
(Possible good idea for the poll, mods ping)
Thanks for the suggestion, I''l be reporting the bug.
Thank you very much for reporting!
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Linux on
gurpal2000
Hi - moving from Opera to Vivaldi, I have run into this problem too. Is there a short term fix as well as a long term fix planned?
I'm on Windows 11 (don't know if that makes any difference), but all I get is the window resize handles, no matter how precise the mouse movement.
thanks
@gurpal2000
Hi and welcome to Vivaldi.
This thread is 12 month old, I guess it is a different issue or it was never reported to the bug tracker.
We need a bit more information, please.
Does this happen on every page, if not please add a link
Do you use the Native Window setting
Do you use extensions
A screen shot would help
Test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin according to your feedback still an open issue (actual ticket number of open issue unclear).
The
native windowpart of VB-85069(/VB-73177?) remains.
It continues to affect the whole border area in native window mode:
- scroll bar → left border
- tab selection (compact tab stack switch) → top border
- sidebar buttons (incl. settings button) → left and bottom border
Same issue for fullscreen and maximized has been fixed last summer to fall.
As mentioned especially annoying when window is snapped to screen borders (sensitivity area overshoot).
@becm
Hi, to be honest I couldn't remember.
I guess you meant the gap above the tabs, for example.
This is maybe not nice but you can work with Vivaldi, @gurpal2000 mention scroll bars are not reachable.
Then you cant use Vivaldi, which is not acceptable.
For me this is working maximized or windowed.
Cheers, mib
gurpal2000
Not every page. It is where (I assume) CSS is customised/targeted for the UA.
Example is cityplumbing.co.uk. For a brief moment you might even see the normal width scrollbars then suddenly it goes narrow.
Native Window - off
Simple scrollbars - off
Guest view - happens there too.
Extensions - doesn't matter
When window is maximised - normal pointer and I can scroll.
@gurpal2000
Ah, this is a bug, Edge can handle the page. too.
It would be nice if you can report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally. You can add the image later to the report.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@gurpal2000 it is indeed a different effect, but also related to the inward-expanding resize area of
Vivaldi.
It's doing that since ages and may be a remnant of old times, when borders were not 0px wide, like in new Win10+ or Gtk3.
@mib2berlin using modern outward-expanding resize areas would be a general behavior shift that may solve the
native windowissues in a drive-by.
@becm
I guess this is a issue with Windows window management and the unique Vivaldi UI, I am not aware of such problems with other OS.
I hope the Vivaldi developer can fix this once and for all at some time.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin behavior and issues identical on Linux.
GTK3/Qt5-based UIs do support drag sensitivity in the window shadow area on X11 (so I assume on Wayland as well).
MS Windows UI for Firefox behaves identically.
Unknown if
Chromiumcan be coerced to show Webapps this way.
If implemented as how Firefox is doing it, the restart between
nativeand special window mode may become unnecessary.
In FF102 however they botched the adjustment of tab bar sensitivity area on switch (), a restart is needed to fix that.
gurpal2000
@mib2berlin raised VB-96279
-
@gurpal2000
Confirmed.
Thank you for the report, mib
ghalfacree
I can confirm this is still an issue in the latest Vivaldi, as of 28th February 2025: the scrollbars of non-maximised windows are only active until five pixels from their right-hand edge.
Beyond this, with the tip of the cursor four pixels or fewer from the edge of the scrollbar, the cursor either switches to window-resize mode or, if Native Windows is enabled, does nothing.
Reported with a screenshot showing the problem as VB-114557, though VB-96279 opened in March two years ago didn't seem to go anywhere so I'm not entirely hopeful.
Shame - I was enjoying Vivaldi, but not being able to scroll properly is just too much of annoyance to stick with it. Hopefully it'll be fixed, and I can try again!