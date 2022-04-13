Org Support for Notes (in addition to markdown)
-
robertmcatee
I would like to request that Org (org file, org mode, org-mode, .org) support be available for notes.
I see that you have already built support for some flavor of markdown. I would like to request that Org support be added as well.
Personally I find Org to be better for plain text notes and would use Vivaldi more if I could use my favorite plain text format.
Thank you in advance.
-
I am looking for org-mode support too. Maybe there are more of us?