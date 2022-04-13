A deep dive into Panels
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
If imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery, then right back atcha Chrome!
joeduffus Ambassador
Good topic and Vivaldi differentiator. I just opened Chrome on my computer (I generally avoid it but need it for some sw I'm testing) and I see no evidence of a web panel function in the manner of Vivaldi's. I do see a Reading List, though.
@joeduffus I believe that is the feature this blog post is referencing. If you hover over the related button, it even calls it a side panel.
solidsnake Ambassador
Panels are great.
Now support doubling them.
joeduffus Ambassador
@altcode Does that only display if you're logged in? Because I never use Chrome that way. (Google is way too creepy!)
@joeduffus It's there for the guest window as well, so I would think being logged in has nothing to do with it.
My panels are mostly a bunch of locally stored HTML pages I've kept around since the old Opera days, as a reference to the HTML/HTTP/CSS/JS specs. Unfortunately not updated for a long time, but comes in handy for a quick check. And because they are local files, they load instantly
Anyone remember Rijk's panelizer?
Or TJ Luoma's excellent sidebars?
Related: 30 Days to Becoming an Opera6 Lover
Then, there's:
- A local html page with TuneIn radio embeds for my favourite radio stations
- Dictionary
- Emojipedia
- SS64 Command line reference
vivaldi://vivaldi-urls/
vivaldi://extensions/
chrome://settings/cookies
Nice overview.
One remark, wrt:
Periodic Reload
A great thing about Web Panels is that if you frequently access a site that doesn’t automatically refresh with new content, you can add it as a web panel and configure it to automatically reload the page intermittently.
This means your content will always be up to date when you need it, and there are 5 different reload times available, which means you have control over how often it reloads the page.
To set this, you just need to right-click on the Web Panel, select ‘Periodic Reload’, and choose the reload time you want.
It's probably very user-preference-specific, but fwiw, all tab reload timers are lost upon V restarts. Personally that's a bummer, & i'd like an option to make them permanent until user later manually disables them.
@altcode said in A deep dive into Panels:
@joeduffus It's there for the guest window as well, so I would think being logged in has nothing to do with it.
I was about to say I'm with @joeduffus on this one - I never use Chrome, but couldn't see that panel icon either when I fired it up just now. I got a "what's new" tab going on about Chrome 100... but not that panel icon.
When I opened it a second time, however, the "what's new" tab was gone and in the default new tab this time there was a panel icon next to the address bar... weird.
So they've got bookmarks and reading list in there (both empty for me).
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@guigirl said in A deep dive into Panels:
all tab reload timers are lost upon V restarts
Are you talking about the panels in particular (aka
VB-77856)? I can confirm that the periodic reload set on the panel does not survive the browser restart, however, the periodic reloads on tabs do survive subsequent browser restarts here (5.2.2623.34 on Windows 10).
-
@pafflick said in A deep dive into Panels:
the periodic reloads on tabs do survive subsequent browser restarts here
Well, that's good news for windozers clearly, & tbh i did not know about that. My remarks are based on Snappies [all, historically, but including current 5.3.2643.3] in ArchLinux KDE. I have tested my claim in both my Default & a virgin profile. In both cases i set the tab for 1 minute reload, waited a few seconds to confirm it was indeed counting down, closed/restarted V, inspected that tab,
& noted the timer was again disabled.
Oh dear, no, i am partly wrong, coz my virgin profile tabs indeed DO retain the timer... but my Default profile does not.
Oh, wait, no -- pls do not reply to this post yet, i need to post this so i don't lose it, but i think i'll need to edit it, as my repeat test a minute ago in my virgin profile disproved my claim & proves yours. Now i need to retest yet again in my Default profile [meaning i need to close V] -- back soon to edit/fix my probably wrong post.
// EDITED: Well now i am really confused. More detailed testing constantly confirms your statement, in my virgin profile, BUT my statement, in my Default profile. During this repeated Default testing, i tried changing tabs from LHS to Bottom, disabled all my CSS, disabled uBlockOrigin on my "test tab" -- but nothing helped & in all cases the tab lost its timer with restart. Maybe one of my JS mods is causing this? --> however even if so, they're more important to me than tab reload across restarts. Rats!
@pafflick -- pls advise me what you'd prefer to do now; i am happy for you to delete both my OP & this one if you think that best, coz i don't want to derail the thread given my local scenario is now known to be more complex than when i made my OP.
// EDITED AGAIN: Even running my V with all my custom JS disabled, still gives me the same tab result in Default profile, ie, they do not retain their auto reload across restarts. Atm i have no idea what the root cause might be, but it seems clear now that it is a local problem for me, not a global V bug ... @pafflick IMO probably it'd be better for the thread if you do now delete both my posts, if you'd like.
@pafflick said in A deep dive into Panels:
... VB-77856 ... I can confirm that the periodic reload set on the panel does not survive the browser restart
Yes, that's what i found in my Snappie Default & virgin profiles. I did not know it was an official bug, so fingers crossed it'll be fixed.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@guigirl said in A deep dive into Panels:
Even running my V with all my custom JS disabled, still gives me the same tab result in Default profile, ie, they do not retain their auto reload across restarts
If you have the time/determination/willingness, you could try the reverse process of full reset of Vivaldi (by which I mean that you copy files from your default profile to a clean one and see if you're able to replicate the issue there).
I'll leave our comments here, but if you manage to find anything, please start a new thread (you can tag me there so that I can respond to it sooner, as there's a lot of stuff going on right now, and I'm struggling to keep up).
@pafflick said in A deep dive into Panels:
If you have the time/determination/willingness, you could try the reverse process of full reset of Vivaldi (by which I mean that you copy files from your default profile to a clean one and see if you're able to replicate the issue there).
Teehee, exactly! I've just had dinner, & was trying to relax & just focus on what i was streaming in Netflix, but in fact i was constantly going over all this in my head & asking myself "hey self, how about i try testing this further by iteratively copying into a clean profile?" [coz i've done that many times over the years]. Then i came back here, & saw you'd been thinking the same way. Maybe tomorrow...
My only wish is the ability to hibernate website-panels ... we can hibernate tabs, but not website-panels, currently.
Web Panels are not compatible with the auto-cookie-delete extension that I use and that deletes cookies after closure of a tab. I expected that Web Panels were treated as an open tab, but they aren't. This means I have to whitelist the sites of all Web Panels to avoid deletion of the cookies.
This is not blocking big issue, but maybe a neater solution is possible in Vivaldi?
-
mib2berlin
@treego
Hi, would be a nice feature, may you create a feature request in the forum thread.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin
@juanvase
Ooops, upvoted.
Thank you, mib
petersaints
Panels are awesome but it would be nice if there was a small button on top of them to "unload" a panel. Right now, when you close a panel it only gets hidden like a regular tab. It is not really closed/unloaded. This is good for some use cases/types of panels that you want always running in the background and ready to be looked at. However, for some panels that you only need once in a while it is rather wasteful in terms of resources.
Hello very good afternoon, grateful as always with the vivald i team, having met this excellent browser and group was the best for my work and personal life. I have a suggestion or report on the web panel and I hope you can help me or you can fix it , When I open whatsapp web as a panel it does not open in mobile mode only in desktop mode but very large and compared to the whatsapp panel of opera it does not allow to resize the font or the zoom , I hope you can fix it