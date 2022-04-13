Oh dear, no, i am partly wrong, coz my virgin profile tabs indeed DO retain the timer... but my Default profile does not.

Oh, wait, no -- pls do not reply to this post yet, i need to post this so i don't lose it, but i think i'll need to edit it, as my repeat test a minute ago in my virgin profile disproved my claim & proves yours. Now i need to retest yet again in my Default profile [meaning i need to close V] -- back soon to edit/fix my probably wrong post .



// EDITED: Well now i am really confused. More detailed testing constantly confirms your statement, in my virgin profile, BUT my statement, in my Default profile. During this repeated Default testing, i tried changing tabs from LHS to Bottom, disabled all my CSS, disabled uBlockOrigin on my "test tab" -- but nothing helped & in all cases the tab lost its timer with restart. Maybe one of my JS mods is causing this? --> however even if so, they're more important to me than tab reload across restarts. Rats!



@pafflick -- pls advise me what you'd prefer to do now; i am happy for you to delete both my OP & this one if you think that best, coz i don't want to derail the thread given my local scenario is now known to be more complex than when i made my OP.



// EDITED AGAIN: Even running my V with all my custom JS disabled, still gives me the same tab result in Default profile, ie, they do not retain their auto reload across restarts. Atm i have no idea what the root cause might be, but it seems clear now that it is a local problem for me, not a global V bug ... @pafflick IMO probably it'd be better for the thread if you do now delete both my posts, if you'd like.