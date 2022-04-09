@janrif It may help to put the mail efforts into perspective to know:

Mail client development is a specialized skill. A small minority of software developers in the world know much of anything about it. If one wants to develop a mail client, one has to hire or train mail client developers - not software developers in general or browser developers.

I don't fully understand it myself (obviously - I'm not any kind of developer at all), but I do know that mail is an incredibly complex function, requiring coordination of multiple KINDS of software functions. It has to do word processing; web rendering; database building, maintaining and searching; mail-specific communication tasks requiring unique port recognition, call-and-response protocols, security of access, messaging, file transfer, etc.; filtering, tagging, labeling (and indexing all the above); and more; and it has to be able to do all of these things at speed with the most efficient choice of, and prioritization of, various kinds of protocols and processes. Any adjustment made to one aspect of this collection of functions can break numerous others. It's kind of an art, really.

Vivaldi has a very small development team. It has a much smaller mail client development team. If there are, let's say, 20 developers and 3 of them are mail developers, you actually can't tell the other 17, "Hey! Drop what you are doing and work on mail!" They literally couldn't if they wanted to.

As to priority, before the very first Technical Preview of Vivaldi saw the light of day, mail was already being worked on and a rudimentary version already existed. The team dedicated to mail has never stopped working on it from that time to this. I'm pretty sure Jon has even added one (maybe two?) people to the mail team in the interim. But it is far and away the most complex aspect of the whole Vivaldi browser effort, pursued by (necessarily) the smallest crew.

So believe me when I say, what can be done on mail is being done, all day, every day. I'm pretty sure that will always be the case.

This reflects my own imperfect understanding of what's going on behind the scenes, and it comports with what I see coming out of the team daily in our internal testing updates.