synced tabs
-
Just installed Vivaldi on new win computer. got synced all data. I have 240 tabs on another computer. Is it possible to open all tabs in one click from synced menu?
-
mib2berlin
@horrigun
Hi and yes, use the cloud icon top right, at the end of the tabs list is "Open all".
Be careful not to explode your computer with open 240 tabs in one rush.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in synced tabs:
Hi and yes, use the cloud icon top right, at the end of the tabs list is "Open all".
Be careful not to explode your computer with open 240 tabs in one rush.
Cheers, mib
Thanks pal, Works like a charm!
-
@mib2berlin Hello I just installed Vivaldi on a new computer and I can't find the "open all" option... I'm pretty sure it was there in the past! Did something change recently?
-
Just to confirm, I uninstalled the latest version and installed the 6.8 (6.8.3381.57) and the option is there; I noticed that the menu for the synced devices is different in 6.9
Anyway without the "open all" option it makes tab sync useless for me so I'll stick with 6.8 for the time being.