Reposted from Mail Support

When a mailbox with anything in it is selected, I can no longer drag down the message list panel, so that the content is hidden like so:

Since the 5.2 update, this is as far down as the pane will drag:

Is this a bug? If not, I need to switch to another mail client TODAY (we are an open office, this destroys any semblance of privacy, and folks are really, really not happy about it. )

Sorry for the repost, the only response I could get in mail support was "you cannot remove the toolbar"