Cannot Drag Message List to Fully Hide Message Content
When a mailbox with anything in it is selected, I can no longer drag down the message list panel, so that the content is hidden like so:
Since the 5.2 update, this is as far down as the pane will drag:
Is this a bug? If not, I need to switch to another mail client TODAY (we are an open office, this destroys any semblance of privacy, and folks are really, really not happy about it. )
Sorry for the repost, the only response I could get in mail support was "you cannot remove the toolbar"
@jdvernet I've never tried to hide a mail body by pulling down the list. In fact, I don't even use the "traditional" 3-pane format. My preference is vertical (and Jon's, as far as I know, is wide-vertical). So I can't say from experience whether the inability to grab that window shade all the way down is new or not.
I think you may actually be asking for a feature, rather than reporting a bug.
Your need to hide your email while leaving it open is not something I've run into before, despite having worked in office cubicles on and off for a number of years ('95-'01) in the past, so I'm not sure how high the level of demand for the feature might be. Still, if it's a trivial adjustment for the devs, or a regression from a previous operability, it might come sooner than later.
@ayespy I think it is a new behaviour. IIRC, it used to possible to hide the message by dragging down the separator.
@ayespy said in Cannot Drag Message List to Fully Hide Message Content:
a regression from a previous operability
This. It was possible (and still is) in 5.1 all the way to the first tech preview.
Thank you for the reply
@ayespy This feature is a must. I have similar requirement and saw another post about it. Thunderbird has similar options like Vivaldi layouts and an additional option to switch On or Off the Message pane. Vivaldi Mail should also have it.
@amsharma It has taken over seven years to get Vivaldi Mail to the state it's at now. Adding and modifying features is a great deal of work. Features are not added with the flip of a wrist. So no matter how essential a feature may be to you, no matter whether some other mail client has the feature or not, what you can do is put in a request in the feature requests/email category, and the mail devs will take it up in due course.
@ayespy I totally appreciate that. I am a developer myself. I will add it to feature request list. I was just trying to add to the voice that it is a feature which is required because you questioned it's demand. There was a workaround in version 5.1. I assume Vivaldi team would have had some good reasons to switch off that workaround.
@amsharma It may not even have been done "with intent." There is some heavy work going on concerning the UI backstage, and this may have been something that just happened to happen during the course of that. The developers may not even be aware it has happened.
Since you stated it wasn't deemed important and may never get rectified, my workplace went ahead and switched over to Firefox/Thunderbird (we couldn't keep running outdated and potentially unsecure browsers)
However, in the off chance the issue is repaired, can you update this thread? Thanks.
@Ayespy I could find no feature request to hide the message content. It should be easy to allow the separator to be dragged all the way.
This is an import privacy issue for users who work in an open office environment, or even at home if family members may be looking over one's shoulder.
@Pesala You are more than welcome to put in the request. It's unfortunate the user who found it so critical could not be bothered to do so, but if you will put it in, at least we will find out whether others feel similarly.
@Ayespy Done.
@Pesala I'll have to add my 2 cents. I agree, we should be able to show or hide the message content. I don't know that I've used a mail client that doesn't provide this (e.g. "Show/Hide Preview Pane"). I really REALLY like all of Vivaldi Mail's other features, so I'll hold out for now, hoping this is implemented.
It looks like the Feature Request you linked to has gone unaddressed since March, 2023.