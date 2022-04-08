This is hell on earth, the worst thing about Vivaldi experience by far.

The animation above is pretty smooth, but with hundreds of tabs and two dozens of workspaces, this is extremely frustrating, especially the "wave" that happens between when the dude above finishes dragging to the top and finally releasing once the list stabilizes.

Oh and don't get me started how similar behaviors messes with me when tab stacks refuse to accept new tabs, when I accidentally unintentionally merge two tab stacks, when the tabs reorder one by one when being removed from stack or added to another stack.

I don't get why there has to be these animations and reordering.

Can we please have some simplified version with just a red line cursor jumping across the gaps between tabs and tab stacks and / or highlighting the targeted tab (stack)?