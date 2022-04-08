We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Location not working in Android Automotive 11
In my car I have Android Automotive.
Until last week this was Android Automotive 10, in which Vivaldi worked perfectly.
When I opened https://maps.google.com and pressed the location icon, it showed my current location on the map.
But since this week android updated to version 11 and now the sites do not get the location anymore.
Vivaldi still shows the popup the first time, asking for approval for using my location, but after approving it show a new popup saying "This site can't ask for your permission. Close any bubbles or overlays from other apps. Then, try again."
But there are no bubbles or overlays from other apps.
Could this be fixed?
Also in Android Studio Emulator it shows the same issue.
Has anybody been able to give site permissions in Android Studio Emulator with android 11+?
I thought that it might be caused by some overlay that it hidden so I used this command to check:
adb shell "dumpsys window windows | toybox grep -i system_alert_window"
But nothing shows up, so no hidden overlays I guess.
Also, it turns out to be with all site permissions, so also microphone for example, not only location.
PolestarSV
Yes please. I want location on Vivaldi, too!
Almost 2 weeks and 100 views later and no reply from the developers?
@darwusch Developers do not read here.
@doctorg Thanks, just did that.
@darwusch Which bug number got your report?
@doctorg The email I received mentions "[Jira] (POLE-51) "
@darwusch I try to ping a dev. I hope it will be checked quick.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Thanks for the report, one of our developers will try to check the issue.
This post is deleted!
